Managing Systemic Financial Crises : New Lessons and Lessons Relearned
Author/Editor:
Marina Moretti ; Marc C Dobler ; Alvaro Piris Chavarri
Publication Date:
February 11, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This paper updates the IMF’s work on general principles, strategies, and tech-niques from an operational perspective in preparing for and managing sys-temic banking crises in light of the experiences and challenges faced during and since the global financial crisis. It summarizes IMF advice concerning these areas from staff of the IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department (MCM), drawing on Executive Board Papers, IMF staff publications, and country documents (including program documents and technical assistance reports). Unless stated otherwise, the guidance is generally applicable across the IMF membership.
