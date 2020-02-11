Kingdom of Eswatini : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Kingdom of Eswatini

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

February 11, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The authorities have recently taken some policy actions toward stabilizing the economy. However, reflecting expansionary spending policies and declining Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue, public debt is still rising, domestic arrears have accumulated, and international reserves have fallen below adequate levels. Decelerating private investment and declining external competitiveness are hindering the country’s growth prospects, leaving 40 percent of the population in extreme poverty and unemployment high.