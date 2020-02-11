Ad Victoriam Joins Georgia Manufacturing Alliance as Developer Level Sponsor

AdVic is the Sole Tech Consultant Sponsor Within the GMA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic) proudly announces that they joined the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) as a Developer Level Sponsor.The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is a membership-based industry organization that supports Georgia’s manufacturing community. They provide monthly plant tours, educational sessions, trade shows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members.Commenting on joining the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, Ad Victoriam’s Cassie Nettles said, “This new partnership allows Ad Victoriam, the sole Salesforce tech consultant in the GMA, to better serve innovative manufacturers who are looking for ways to rethink the way they do business so they can move faster than ever before. Ad Victoriam helps manufacturers automate processes and connect their data with actionable insights for driving performance and staying competitive. We are very excited to partner with the GMA community.”Georgia Manufacturing Alliance CEO Jason Moss added, “Ad Victoriam is a consulting firm made up of a team of top cloud and data experts who help companies solve critical IT problems, quickly, simply and efficiently. We are proud to have them join GMA as a Developer Level Sponsor and look forward to them guiding and educating our members on digital transformation.”About Ad Victoriam SolutionsAd Victoriam is a certified SalesforcePlatinum and MuleSoftPartner who provides mission-critical consulting services, from strategy through implementation. Our nimble team of professionals accelerates businesses by solving complex problems through cloud, data, and integration expertise. As a certified B Corp, we balance purpose with profits and have made a strong commitment to the community. Contact Ad Victoriam at 770-691-1642 or visit https://www.advictoriamsolutions.com/ About Georgia Manufacturing AllianceGMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit , Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and BuyFromGeorgia.com are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website https://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com



