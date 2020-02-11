Ice Cream Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Ice Cream market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76390 million by 2025, from $ 62640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ice Cream business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ice Cream market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ice Cream value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Soft Ice Cream
Hard Ice Cream
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Residential
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Unilever
Mengniu
Nestlé
Dean Foods
General Mills
Lotte Confectionary
Morinaga
Mars
Meiji
Yili Group
Turkey Hill
Amul
Blue Bell Creameries
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Ice Cream by Company
4 Ice Cream by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Ice Cream Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
