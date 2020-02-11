Ice Cream Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Ice Cream market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76390 million by 2025, from $ 62640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ice Cream business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ice Cream market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ice Cream value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Residential

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Unilever

Mengniu

Nestlé

Dean Foods

General Mills

Lotte Confectionary

Morinaga

Mars

Meiji

Yili Group

Turkey Hill

Amul

Blue Bell Creameries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Ice Cream by Company

4 Ice Cream by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Ice Cream Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

……Continued

