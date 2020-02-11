Bicycle Market 2020 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Bicycle market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34800 million by 2025, from $ 29810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bicycle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bicycle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Bicycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Transportation Tools
Recreation
Racing
Physical Training
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Giant Bicycles
OMYO
Hero Cycles
Trek
Shanghai Phonex
TI Cycles
Merida
Atlas
Xidesheng Bicycle
Flying Pigeon
Specialized
DAHON
Trinx Bikes
Emmelle
Cannondale
Tianjin Battle
Bridgestone Cycle
Libahuang
Avon Cycles
Cycoo
KHS
Forever
Grimaldi Industri
Derby Cycle
Gazelle
Samchuly Bicycle
Scott Sports
Cube
Laux (Tianjin)
Pacific Cycles
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Bicycle by Company
4 Bicycle by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Bicycle Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
