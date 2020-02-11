F&I Nirvana - Moving From Unconscious Incompetence To Unconscious Competence In Everything F&I

Measuring and Managing F&I Results Based on Clear F&I Performance Metrics - From Compliance Through Profit

The best and maybe the only way to really understand F&I performance” — Myril Shaw

ATHENS, GA, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealer Profit Services has now released the ultimate F&I performance measurement and management tool based on a long-revered Competence scale. Using this tool dealerships can evaluate their F&I performance and then, based on regular, recurring measurements, manage and make needed F&I team and process adjustments to ensure continual improvement."All too often dealerships accept the performance of their F&I teams simply because they have no good way to measure that performance," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of Dealer Profit Services. "The reality is that there are fantastic tools available the allow for the continual measurement and performance of F&I teams and to provide specific guidance as to where performance improvement is needed. We are excited to provide just such a tool."The " Competence Scale Measure For Marine and RV F&I " provides a tool that dealerships can use to measure their current performance and then repeat that measurement on a regular basis to view improvement based on adjustments. This tool reveals the success metrics that dealerships should be looking for in their F&I departments.Rusty Walker, Director of Dealer Business Manager for Dealer Profit Services says, "Settling is easy and I have seen far too many stores settle for the performance of their F&I team. In most cases, that is because they simply don't know what or how to measure. Today, we have removed that impediment."The tool being released today, the "Competence Scale Measure For Marine and RV F&I" provides completely objective measures which can be repeated in regular intervals to afford the management of continual improvement in F&I performance.This "Competence Scale Measure For Marine and RV F&I" can be found online at https://www.tfaforms.com/4803429 . The Dealer Profit Services Blog Page offers information with more detail and a complete White Paper.About Dealer Profit ServicesThe dealer’s partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its “best in the industry” reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful.Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, provide tools to assist you with your F&I performance measurement, create and train in all thing compliance – Red Flags, OFAC, Patriot Act and more, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.



