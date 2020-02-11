The Japanese market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G LTE and 5G services.
Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature and highly competitive market.
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Japon outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Japan’s mobile market is dominated by three major operators – NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank Mobile. However, the Japanese government was looking to open its mobile market up to new players for 5G services. This could result in the entry of new players, even those from outside the traditional telecoms space, and potential foreign players, including those looking to target the Internet of Things, virtual reality and automotive applications.
Mobile broadband subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature mobile subscriber market, with the vast majority of subscribers already having wireless broadband access.
The three carriers plan on launching 5G services commercially in 2020, with DoCoMo targeting nationwide coverage by 2023. The anticipated surge in interest for IoT and related technologies such as driverless cars is expected to help fuel a boom in spending.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) is preparing to embark on R&D work in Japan to explore a new telecoms standard that will eventually succeed 5G technology.
NTT DoCoMo has launched a global Internet of Things solution designed to aid customers in the development, of IoT services and has claimed a world first in a 5G test using a 28GHz band antenna on a 5G connected car.
Key Developments:
- Government considers telecom tax to fund rural 5G networks.
- The three carriers plan on launching 5G services commercially in 2020.
- DoCoMo is targeting nationwide 5G coverage by 2023.
- NTT DoCoMo claimed a world first in a 5G test using a 28GHz band antenna on a 5G connected car.
Companies covered in this report include:
NTT DoCoMo; KDDI; Softbank; eAccess, eMobile; IIJ; JCI; Line Mobile
Table of Contents
- Market overview and analysis
- Mobile statistics and forecast
- Mobile broadband statistics and forecast
-
Regulatory issues
- Fees for mobile services
- Licensing and Spectrum
- 3G
- LTE
- 5G
-
Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- Overview
- Trials and Testing
- 4G
- VoLTE
- 3G
- 2G
- 5G
-
Major mobile operators
- Operators
- Entry of new mobile providers
- NTT DoCoMo
- KDDI
- Softbank Mobile
- Ratuken Mobile
-
Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
- IIJ
- JCI
- Line Mobile
