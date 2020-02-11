The Japanese market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G LTE and 5G services.

Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature and highly competitive market.

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Japon outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Click here to access the report :https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Japan-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses





Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature and highly competitive market. The market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G LTE and 5G services.

Japan’s mobile market is dominated by three major operators – NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank Mobile. However, the Japanese government was looking to open its mobile market up to new players for 5G services. This could result in the entry of new players, even those from outside the traditional telecoms space, and potential foreign players, including those looking to target the Internet of Things, virtual reality and automotive applications.

Mobile broadband subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature mobile subscriber market, with the vast majority of subscribers already having wireless broadband access.

The three carriers plan on launching 5G services commercially in 2020, with DoCoMo targeting nationwide coverage by 2023. The anticipated surge in interest for IoT and related technologies such as driverless cars is expected to help fuel a boom in spending.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) is preparing to embark on R&D work in Japan to explore a new telecoms standard that will eventually succeed 5G technology.

NTT DoCoMo has launched a global Internet of Things solution designed to aid customers in the development, of IoT services and has claimed a world first in a 5G test using a 28GHz band antenna on a 5G connected car.

Key Developments:

Government considers telecom tax to fund rural 5G networks.

The three carriers plan on launching 5G services commercially in 2020.

DoCoMo is targeting nationwide 5G coverage by 2023.

NTT DoCoMo claimed a world first in a 5G test using a 28GHz band antenna on a 5G connected car.

Companies covered in this report include:

NTT DoCoMo; KDDI; Softbank; eAccess, eMobile; IIJ; JCI; Line Mobile

Table of Contents

Market overview and analysis

Mobile statistics and forecast

Mobile broadband statistics and forecast

Regulatory issues Fees for mobile services Licensing and Spectrum 3G LTE 5G

Mobile infrastructure 5G Overview Trials and Testing 4G VoLTE 3G 2G

Major mobile operators Operators Entry of new mobile providers NTT DoCoMo KDDI Softbank Mobile Ratuken Mobile

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) IIJ JCI Line Mobile

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2007 – 2024

Table 2 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Table 3– Mobile subscribers in Japan by operator and market share – 2019

Table 4 – Historic - Carrier share of mobile telephone and PHS market – 2004 – 2011

Table 5 – NTT DoCoMo major shareholders

Table 6 – NTT DoCoMo revenue, net income, capex and EBITDA – 2005 - 2019

Table 7 – Historic - NTT DoCoMo ARPU (per month) and churn – 2004 – 2019

Table 8 – NTT DoCoMo ARPU (¥ per month) – 2017 – 2019

Table 9 – NTT DoCoMo subscribers (thousands) – 2011 - 2019

Table 10 – Historic - KDDI - ARPU and churn – 2001 – 2017

Table 11 – KDDI ARPU and Churn Rate (¥)– 2018 – 2019

Table 12 – KDDI mobile subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Table 13– Softbank subscribers (millions) by segment– 2007 – 2019

Table 14 – Softbank financial data – 2009 – 2019

Table 15 – Historic - Softbank financial data – 1995 – 2011

Table 16 – Softbank mobile ARPU and churn – 2004 – 2019

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2010 – 2024

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – NTT DoCoMo investment in international operators





Click here to access the report :https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Japan-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.