Athabasca Oil Announces 2024 First Quarter Results, Operational Momentum at Leismer and in the Duvernay, and Return of Capital Execution

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its first quarter results showcasing continued operational momentum and full execution of its inaugural buyback program. Production growth is underway with the commissioning of the Leismer expansion project and the tie-in of new multi-well pads in Duvernay Energy.



Athabasca Corporate Consolidated Q1 2024 Highlights

Production: Average production of 33,470 boe/d (98% Liquids).

Average production of 33,470 boe/d (98% Liquids). Cash Flow: Adjusted Funds Flow of $88 million & Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $77 million. The Company forecasts consolidated 2024 Adjusted Funds Flow of ~$550 million 1 , with increasing operating scale and strong heavy oil pricing for the balance of the year.

Adjusted Funds Flow of $88 million & Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $77 million. The Company forecasts consolidated 2024 Adjusted Funds Flow of ~$550 million , with increasing operating scale and strong heavy oil pricing for the balance of the year. Balance Sheet: Net Cash of $90 million; Liquidity of $433 million (including $307 million cash).



Athabasca (Thermal Oil) Highlights

Production: First quarter production of 31,536 bbl/d (24,143 bbl/d at Leismer & 7,393 bbl/d at Hangingstone). Leismer production is on track to reach ~28,000 bbl/d by mid-year.

First quarter production of 31,536 bbl/d (24,143 bbl/d at Leismer & 7,393 bbl/d at Hangingstone). Leismer production is on track to reach ~28,000 bbl/d by mid-year. Cash Flow: Adjusted Funds Flow of $84 million with an Operating Netback of $36/bbl in the first quarter, with forecasted annual Adjusted Funds Flow of ~$500 million from the Thermal Assets.

Adjusted Funds Flow of $84 million with an Operating Netback of $36/bbl in the first quarter, with forecasted annual Adjusted Funds Flow of ~$500 million from the Thermal Assets. Capital Program: $42 million focused on completing the Leismer expansion project with facility additions commissioned in late February and new wells currently being brought onstream. Athabasca is on-track with original annual guidance of $135 million for its current Thermal program.

$42 million focused on completing the Leismer expansion project with facility additions commissioned in late February and new wells currently being brought onstream. Athabasca is on-track with original annual guidance of $135 million for its current Thermal program. Free Cash Flow: $42 million of Free Cash Flow supporting return of capital commitments. Athabasca expects to generate $1.2 billion1 in Free Cash Flow during the three-year timeframe of 2024-26.

Duvernay Energy Highlights

Production: First quarter production of 1,934 boe/d. Production growth is expected in the second quarter with two 100% working interest (“WI”) wells on stream in late April and a three well 30% WI pad expected to be on stream late in June.

First quarter production of 1,934 boe/d. Production growth is expected in the second quarter with two 100% working interest (“WI”) wells on stream in late April and a three well 30% WI pad expected to be on stream late in June. Cash Flow and Financial Position: Adjusted Funds Flow of $4 million with an Operating Netback of $27/boe. Duvernay Energy was seeded with $40 million of cash by the equity partners and the Company has a $50 million credit facility.

Adjusted Funds Flow of $4 million with an Operating Netback of $27/boe. Duvernay Energy was seeded with $40 million of cash by the equity partners and the Company has a $50 million credit facility. Capital Program: $34 million focused on drilling, completions and readiness activity for the future. The 2024 capital program of $82 million includes four multi-well pads supporting production momentum with volumes expected to average ~6,000 boe/d in 2025.



Return of Capital Strategy

Full Execution of Inaugural Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”): On March 15, the Company fully completed its inaugural annual NCIB, returning $225 million to shareholders (58 million shares repurchased and cancelled for an average price of $3.88 per share).

On March 15, the Company fully completed its inaugural annual NCIB, returning $225 million to shareholders (58 million shares repurchased and cancelled for an average price of $3.88 per share). 2024 Return of Capital Commitment: Athabasca is allocating 100% of Free Cash Flow (not including Duvernay Energy) to share buybacks in 2024. The Company renewed its NCIB with capacity to repurchase up to 55 million shares. Year to date the Company has completed $97 million in share buybacks. The Company has reduced its fully diluted share count by 72 million shares or 11% since March 31, 2023.

Athabasca Oil – Strategic Update and Corporate Guidance

Value Creation: Athabasca’s capital allocation framework is designed to unlock shareholder value by prioritizing multi‐year cash flow per share growth. The Company’s long life, low decline asset base provides a differentiated liquids weighted growth platform supported by financial resiliency to execute on return of capital initiatives.

Athabasca’s capital allocation framework is designed to unlock shareholder value by prioritizing multi‐year cash flow per share growth. The Company’s long life, low decline asset base provides a differentiated liquids weighted growth platform supported by financial resiliency to execute on return of capital initiatives. Thermal Oil Assets: Athabasca’s top-tier assets underpin a strong Free Cash Flow outlook, with a $135 million 2024 capital budget and production guidance of 32,000 – 33,000 bbl/d. Athabasca has differentiated and significant unrecovered capital balances on its Thermal Oil Assets that ensure a low Crown royalty framework (~7% 1 ). Leismer is forecasted to remain pre-payout until 2027 1 (and beyond with incremental project capital) while Hangingstone is forecasted to remain pre-payout beyond 2030 1 .

Athabasca’s top-tier assets underpin a strong Free Cash Flow outlook, with a $135 million 2024 capital budget and production guidance of 32,000 – 33,000 bbl/d. Athabasca has differentiated and significant unrecovered capital balances on its Thermal Oil Assets that ensure a low Crown royalty framework (~7% ). Leismer is forecasted to remain pre-payout until 2027 (and beyond with incremental project capital) while Hangingstone is forecasted to remain pre-payout beyond 2030 . Leismer Expansion: The facility expansion at Leismer was completed in late February with additional wells currently being brought onstream and the Company remains on track to reach ~28,000 bbl/d mid‐year.

The facility expansion at Leismer was completed in late February with additional wells currently being brought onstream and the Company remains on track to reach ~28,000 bbl/d mid‐year. Leismer Growth to 40,000 bbl/d: The Company is operationally ready for progressive growth up to 40,000 bbl/d over the next three years. These growth steps are flexible and highly economic (~$25,000/bbl/d capital efficiency) and will maximize value creation when executed alongside the Company’s return of capital initiatives. Incremental capital allocation is anticipated following the ramp-up of the current expansion project and is supported by a constructive multi-year heavy oil pricing outlook.

The Company is operationally ready for progressive growth up to 40,000 bbl/d over the next three years. These growth steps are flexible and highly economic (~$25,000/bbl/d capital efficiency) and will maximize value creation when executed alongside the Company’s return of capital initiatives. Incremental capital allocation is anticipated following the ramp-up of the current expansion project and is supported by a constructive multi-year heavy oil pricing outlook. Hangingstone Activity: The Company is preparing to spud two ~1,400 meter well pairs in Q3 2024. Well design with extended reach laterals is expected to drive project capital efficiencies of ~$15,000/bbl/d and will leverage off available infrastructure capacity. These sustaining well pairs will support base production in 2025 and beyond with the objective of ensuring Hangingstone continues to deliver meaningful cash flow contributions to the Company and maintaining competitive netbacks ($35/bbl Q1 2024 Operating Netback).

The Company is preparing to spud two ~1,400 meter well pairs in Q3 2024. Well design with extended reach laterals is expected to drive project capital efficiencies of ~$15,000/bbl/d and will leverage off available infrastructure capacity. These sustaining well pairs will support base production in 2025 and beyond with the objective of ensuring Hangingstone continues to deliver meaningful cash flow contributions to the Company and maintaining competitive netbacks ($35/bbl Q1 2024 Operating Netback). Exposure to Improving Alberta Heavy Oil Pricing: With the start-up of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (590,000 bbl/d) in early May, Canadian WCS heavy differentials have narrowed significantly with differentials currently reflecting ~US$11 – 13/bbl for the remainder of 2024. Every $5/bbl WCS change impacts Adjusted Funds Flow by ~$85 million annually.

With the start-up of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (590,000 bbl/d) in early May, Canadian WCS heavy differentials have narrowed significantly with differentials currently reflecting ~US$11 – 13/bbl for the remainder of 2024. Every $5/bbl WCS change impacts Adjusted Funds Flow by ~$85 million annually. Managing for Free Cash Flow: Excluding its 70% equity interest in Duvernay Energy, Athabasca expects to generate $1.2 billion 1 in Free Cash Flow during the three-year timeframe of 2024-26.

Excluding its 70% equity interest in Duvernay Energy, Athabasca expects to generate $1.2 billion in Free Cash Flow during the three-year timeframe of 2024-26. Tax Free Horizon: As a result of its $2.6 billion in corporate tax pools, Athabasca is not forecasted to pay cash taxes for approximately seven years.

Duvernay Energy – Strategic Update and Corporate Guidance

Value Creation: Duvernay Energy (“DEC”) is an operated, private subsidiary of Athabasca (owned 70% by Athabasca and 30% by Cenovus Energy Inc.). DEC accelerates value realization for Athabasca’s shareholders by providing a clear path for self-funded production and cash flow growth in the prolific Kaybob Duvernay resource play. This will be achieved without compromising Athabasca’s capacity to fund its Thermal Oil assets or its return of capital strategy.

Duvernay Energy (“DEC”) is an operated, private subsidiary of Athabasca (owned 70% by Athabasca and 30% by Cenovus Energy Inc.). DEC accelerates value realization for Athabasca’s shareholders by providing a clear path for self-funded production and cash flow growth in the prolific Kaybob Duvernay resource play. This will be achieved without compromising Athabasca’s capacity to fund its Thermal Oil assets or its return of capital strategy. Duvernay Assets: Exposure to ~200,000 gross acres in the liquids rich and oil windows with ~500 gross future well locations, including ~46,000 acres with 100% working interest. There has been over 1,000 wells drilled in the area in the past 10 years, including many on existing DEC lands, providing for a unique low risk development outlook.

Exposure to ~200,000 gross acres in the liquids rich and oil windows with ~500 gross future well locations, including ~46,000 acres with 100% working interest. There has been over 1,000 wells drilled in the area in the past 10 years, including many on existing DEC lands, providing for a unique low risk development outlook. Financial Capability: DEC was seeded with $40 million of cash by the equity partners and the company has a $50 million credit facility. The plan is to allocate 100% of Adjusted Funds Flow from DEC to drive near-term production growth.

DEC was seeded with $40 million of cash by the equity partners and the company has a $50 million credit facility. The plan is to allocate 100% of Adjusted Funds Flow from DEC to drive near-term production growth. Capital Program: DEC recently brought on production a two well pad (100% working interest) at 03-18-64-17W5 with an average horizontal length of ~4,150 meters per well. A second three well pad at 02-03-65-20W5 (30% working interest) is expected to be placed on stream in June. The 2024 capital program of $82 million includes four multi-well pads supporting production momentum with volumes expected to average ~6,000 boe/d in 2025. The Company has self-funded growth potential to ~25,000 boe/d (75% Liquids) by the late 2020s1.

Footnote: Refer to the “Reader Advisory” section within this news release for additional information on Non‐GAAP Financial Measures (e.g. Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Cash Flow, Net Cash, Liquidity) and production disclosure.

1 Pricing Assumptions: 2024 annual average prices of US$80 WTI, US$15 Western Canadian Select “WCS” heavy differential, C$3 AECO, and $0.73 C$/US$ FX with Q1 2024 pricing actualized. 2025-26 US$85 WTI, US$12.50 WCS heavy differential, C$3 AECO, and $0.75 C$/US$ FX.

Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”)

ESG Report: Our fourth annual ESG report serves as a platform to demonstrate positive impacts to our stakeholders, explain how sustainability and responsibility are incorporated into every decision we make, and reaffirm our commitment to ESG amidst an evolving energy landscape. The report is available at https://www.atha.com/esg.html and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Our fourth annual ESG report serves as a platform to demonstrate positive impacts to our stakeholders, explain how sustainability and responsibility are incorporated into every decision we make, and reaffirm our commitment to ESG amidst an evolving energy landscape. The report is available at https://www.atha.com/esg.html and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Environmental Targets: Athabasca continues to make strides in reducing its carbon footprint by investing in new technology and in lower GHG intensity resource developments. The Company has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21% since 2015 and is targeting a total 30% reduction through 2025. Growth in the low emissions intensity Duvernay shale play is expected to keep the Company on track with its targets.

Athabasca continues to make strides in reducing its carbon footprint by investing in new technology and in lower GHG intensity resource developments. The Company has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21% since 2015 and is targeting a total 30% reduction through 2025. Growth in the low emissions intensity Duvernay shale play is expected to keep the Company on track with its targets. Safety is Always Our Top Priority. Our results demonstrate a robust commitment by our teams as evidenced by our 2023 total recordable injury frequency of 0.3 per 200,000 work hours, well below industry average, with no serious injuries. We are proud to report a fifth consecutive year with zero reportable hydrocarbon spills.



Annual Shareholders Meeting

Athabasca will be hosting its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:00 am (MT). The Meeting will be hosted virtually and shareholders and guests can listen via live webcast with details available at:





https://www.atha.com/investors/presentation-events.html

Financial and Operational Highlights

Three months ended

March 31, ($ Thousands, unless otherwise noted) 2024

2023

CORPORATE CONSOLIDATED(1) Petroleum and natural gas production (boe/d)(2) 33,470 34,683 Petroleum, natural gas and midstream sales $ 311,116 $ 290,741 Operating Income(2) $ 105,135 $ 56,535 Operating Income Net of Realized Hedging(2)(3) $ 106,580 $ 34,480 Operating Netback ($/boe)(2) $ 35.78 $ 16.85 Operating Netback Net of Realized Hedging ($/boe)(2)(3) $ 36.27 $ 10.27 Capital expenditures $ 76,011 $ 26,362 Cash flow from operating activities $ 76,638 $ 20,537 per share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.04 Adjusted Funds Flow(2) $ 87,772 $ (9,396 ) per share - basic $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) ATHABASCA (THERMAL OIL) Bitumen production (bbl/d)(2) 31,536 29,179 Petroleum, natural gas and midstream sales $ 305,041 $ 269,102 Operating Income(2) $ 100,449 $ 41,497 Operating Netback ($/bbl)(2) $ 36.36 $ 14.52 Capital expenditures $ 42,119 $ 24,486 Adjusted Funds Flow(2) $ 83,713 Free Cash Flow(2) $ 41,594 DUVERNAY ENERGY(1) Petroleum and natural gas production (boe/d)(2) 1,934 5,504 Percentage Liquids (%)(2) 72 % 57 % Petroleum, natural gas and midstream sales $ 11,538 $ 29,889 Operating Income(2) $ 4,686 $ 15,038 Operating Netback ($/boe)(2) $ 26.63 $ 30.35 Capital expenditures $ 33,892 $ 1,876 Adjusted Funds Flow(2) $ 4,059 Free Cash Flow(2) $ (29,833 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)(4) $ 38,609 $ (56,635 ) per share - basic(4) $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) per share - diluted(4) $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 567,076,940 586,631,143 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 577,106,504 586,631,143





March 31, December 31, As at ($ Thousands) 2024 2023 LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,503 $ 343,309 Available credit facilities(5) $ 126,425 $ 85,488 Face value of term debt(6) $ 212,735 $ 207,648

(1) Corporate Consolidated and Duvernay Energy reflect gross production and financial metrics before taking into consideration Athabasca’s 70% equity interest in Duvernay Energy.

(2) Refer to the “Reader Advisory” section within this News Release for additional information on Non-GAAP Financial Measures and production disclosure.

(3) Includes realized commodity risk management gain of $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (three months ended March 31, 2023 – loss of $22.1 million).

(4) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per share amounts are based on net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company.

(5) Includes available credit under Athabasca's and Duvernay Energy's Credit Facilities and Athabasca's Unsecured Letter of Credit Facility.

(6) The face value of the term debt at March 31, 2024 was US$157 million (December 31, 2023 – US$157 million) translated into Canadian dollars at the March 31, 2024 exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.3550 (December 31, 2023 – C$1.3226).

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s light oil assets are held in a private subsidiary (Duvernay Energy Corporation) in which Athabasca owns a 70% equity interest. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.

