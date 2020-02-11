Kevin Neal invited to join South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust

South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the South Florida area

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin M. Neal, Founder and President of Moenio, LLC has been invited to join South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in the South Florida area.Kevin was chosen for membership by the South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership, and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Kevin founded Moenio in 2016 after spending 25+ years in the wealth management industry and recognizing a key area of service was not being provided to families; Trust & Investment Protector Services . Moenio is focused on helping families evaluate and find the best financial advisors , multi-family offices, trustees, bankers and firm. In addition, Moenio audits and provides on-going monitoring of fees paid, investment performance evaluations, life insurance evaluations, and investment solutions being recommended.“South Florida’s thriving business community is driven by leaders like Kevin,” said Melanie Dickinson, president and publisher of South Florida Business Journal. “We’re honored to bring these business influencers together by creating a space where leaders can connect with and strengthen one another, build their businesses and increase their impact on our community.”As an invited member, Kevin will contribute articles to the South Florida Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Kevin will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the South Florida Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.“I am honored to be select as part of a distinguished group of business leaders in South Florida,” said Kevin Neal. “Joining such a tremendous group and sharing my insights on an area so unique not only in South Florida but throughout the United States is exciting.”The South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Kevin to the community and look forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the South Florida business community and beyond.About Business Journals Leadership TrustSouth Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.About Moenio, LLCMoenio is a client-advocacy firm headquartered in the Wynwood area of Miami, FL with a satellite office in Nashville, TN. Moenio provides Investment & Trust Protector Services through their proprietary evaluation and ranking system, CAAR, that helps their clients understand if they can trust those they have hired and if they are working with not just a good but great financial advisor, banker, multi-family office or trustee. In addition, Moenio provides on-going auditing and evaluation services for their clients. Please visit: www.moenio.com for more information.



