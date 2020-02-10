Shoplogix Inc. has acquired IndustriOS Software, Inc., adding to its growing portfolio of Smart Manufacturing solutions

Shoplogix Inc., a division of Fog Software Group (“FOG”) and Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), has acqiuired IndustriOS Software, Inc. (“IndustriOS”).

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoplogix Inc. (“Shoplogix”), a division of Fog Software Group (“FOG”) and Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), has completed its acquisition of IndustriOS Software, Inc. (“IndustriOS”).Oakville-based IndustriOS ( www.industrios.com ) is a software publisher specializing in scalable and flexible business process solutions, focused on addressing the challenges, growth targets, and compliance needs of discrete manufacturers. IndustriOS has been engineering software for over 30 years. Their flagship product, INDUSTRIOS ERP, is a complete business process control system for small and medium sized-manufacturers.IndustriOS and Shoplogix will work collaboratively as independent business units, while also leveraging the invaluable knowledge base of FOG and Constellation Software. IndustriOS will continue to provide innovative and actionable ERP software solutions under its well-established INDUSTRIOS brand.“IndustriOS is the perfect strategic fit for Shoplogix as we cut through the noise of digitization and Industrial Internet of Things by building our portfolio of smart manufacturing software companies. The synergies of solutions and the deep manufacturing expertise of the IndustriOS team will further advance our competitive edge to serve the Smart Factory market. It will significantly benefit our customers across their operations and digital transformation initiatives by providing a one-stop-shop for all smart manufacturing software applications. We are proud to add IndustriOS to our portfolio and we are looking forward to adding more companies in the months and years to come” – Magnus Sandberg, Chief Executive Officer of Shoplogix.“We are so excited. We feel we have found the perfect acquisition partner, one with a track record of investing for the long run, as well as keeping its acquisitions autonomous. This is the ideal scenario for the longevity of IndustriOS, and for all of our constituents: customers, employees, and business partners.” – Renato DeGasperis and Eva DeGasperis, Principals of IndustriOS.Shoplogix ( www.shoplogix.com ) is a division of Fog Software group and Constellation Software, Inc. (TSX:CSU). Founded in 2002, Shoplogix is a leader in the IIoT Smart Factory software industry. By connecting people, processes, machines, and data through their Smart Factory Cloud Platform , manufacturers are empowered to unlock hidden production performance improvements. Shoplogix serves customers in 32 countries, primarily in the automotive, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, industrial packaging, and steel services industrial sectors.Fog Software Group ( www.fogsoftwaregroup.com ) is a division of Vela Software ( www.velasoftwaregroup.com ) and Constellation Software, Inc. They acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies maintain clear leadership in their respective industries.Constellation Software ( www.csisoftware.com ) – Founded in 1995, Constellation Software Inc. (“CSI”), is a US$30 billion diversified software conglomerate headquartered in Toronto, ON. With their buy-and-hold strategy, CSI is focused on acquiring and strengthening vertical market software businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.



