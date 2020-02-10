New Website Helps Dental Practice Explain Advanced Procedures

Four Flags Family Dentistry launches updated website with content explaining advanced technologies that make “a trip to the dentist” a positive experience

NILES, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marine Corp veteran Dr. Michael Flewelling is now a man on a mission of a much different kind: To make “a trip to the dentist” a more relaxed, positive, and informed experience for his patients throughout Southwest Michigan. In pursuit of this mission, Dr. Flewelling worked with the web developers at Precept Partners to redesign and update the Four Flags Family Dentistry website, now online at www.FourFlagsFamilyDentistry.com Dr. Flewelling said, “It is more obvious than ever that a website is no longer a static “page” but more of a treatment tool. We’re using dental imaging and care technology that was unimaginable just a few years ago and we are using state of the art methods, that are at the forefront of the dental industry. Our new website allows us to present these advances in clear, accessible terms online. And this is just the beginning; we’ll continue to expand the scope and content of our website as a trusted resource for current, accurate information for our dental patients.” Procedures performed at the practice are explained at www.FourFlagsFamilyDentistry.com/Procedures Stephen Antisdel of Precept Partners said, “It was a pleasure working with Dr. Flewelling and his staff on the website redesign project. Our focus was on making the site easier to use and improving access on mobile devices while telling the Four Flags Family Dentistry story, explaining their insurance participation, and brief bios introducing Dr. Flewelling and the entire staff to new patients.” Staff bios are available at www.FourFlagsFamilyDentistry.com/Staff As a general dental practice, Four Flags Family Dentistry offers preventative and cosmetic dentistry including cleanings and restorative procedures such as a root canals, fillings, extractions, and prosthetic appliances such as crowns, bridges and dentures in a painless and comfortable environment.About Four Flags Family Dentistry:Four Flags Family Dentistry is one of Michiana’s premier dental care facilities, dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality general dentistry in a friendly, accessible atmosphere. Lead by Marine Corp veteran Dr. Michael Flewelling, the Four Flags Family Dentistry staff is trained in the latest dental techniques employing advanced technologies to insure their patients receive the highest quality dental care available in the region. Conveniently located in the Niles, Michigan health district near Lakeland Community Hospital, the Four Flags Family Dentistry practice has been helping Michiana residents maintain and restore their dental health for over 40 years. Details available at www.FourFlagsFamilyDentistry.com About Precept Partners:Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, health care, education, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, a Webby Award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com . Contact Information: Dr. Michael Flewelling Four Flags Family Dentistry 24 N. St. Joe Ave., Suite E-2 Niles, MI 49120 Ph: (269) 683-4180 Email: mikeflewellingdds@gmail.com



