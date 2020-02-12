EEACS to Open School Store for Students, Faculty, and Staff

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has opened a new physical school store.

Students will now have the opportunity to purchase school spirit gear on lunch breaks.

We look forward to seeing the halls, auditorium, and gymnasium filled with school spirit.” — Robert Lysek, Founder & CEO

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is set to open a new school store for students, faculty, staff, and parents. The school store will be located in the school’s main cafeteria. During their lunch breaks, students, faculty, and staff will be able to buy school spirit gear like t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats, backpacks, and more.The school currently has an online school store. However, a physical store will make exciting spirit products more accessible to students.“Students will have the opportunity to purchase new products and wear them to sports games and school events,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Charter School . “We look forward to seeing the halls, auditorium, and gymnasium filled with school spirit.”Parents will also be welcome to make purchases from the school store. The school is working on establishing after-school hours for parents.Over 1,300 students in grades K-12 make up the student body of EEACS. The school offers a variety of academic programs, competitive sports, and student activities. To learn more about the Allentown charter school , visit https://www.ee-schools.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



