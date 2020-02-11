Ryan Transportation Launches New Shipper Portal
Ryan Transportation Customers Can Now Get Real-Time Shipment Tracking Through the RTS Pro Shipper Portal
Ryan Transportation SVP Matt Emison is excited to introduce the new portal to customers:
“The Shipper Portal is a technology solution that was developed based on feedback from our customers. It allows us to provide easily accessible, real-time information, allowing better visibility for our customers’ supply chains and complements our other transportation management tools. Ryan Transportation will continue to invest in technology that provides value to our customers and carrier partners.”
The RTS Pro Shipper Portal can be conveniently accessed through a web-based portal. To register, customers can visit www.RTSPro.com.
ABOUT RYAN TRANSPORTATION
Ryan Transportation, a Shamrock Trading Corporation brand, is a third-party logistics company specializing in freight brokerage services and managed transportation. For nearly 35 years, Ryan Transportation has helped companies throughout North America take control of their shipping and improve their supply chains. Ryan Transportation provides solutions for all modes of transportation, including truckload, partial truckload, intermodal, LTL and expedited. Ryan Transportation serves customers across a variety of industries leveraging our network of over 40,000 transportation providers. For more information, please visit www.ryantrans.com.
ABOUT SHAMROCK TRADING CORPORATION
Shamrock Trading Corporation is the parent company for a family of brands in transportation services, finance and technology. Headquartered in Overland Park, KS, we also have offices in Chicago, Dallas, Laredo, Midland and Nashville. For additional information, please visit www.shamrocktradingcorp.com.
Dana Schneider
Shamrock Trading Corporation
+1 913-335-9283
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.