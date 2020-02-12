Magnolia Roofing of Louisiana Joins Cool Roof Rating Council

Magnolia Roofing of Louisiana

With an eye on roofing clients and bringing more options to them, Magnolia Roofing of Mandeville, Louisiana to join the Cool Roof Rating Council.

We are thrilled to be joining this esteemed organization and about continuing to provide the highest quality of cool roofing products to our customers” — David Eckert

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES , February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnolia Roofing of Mandeville Louisiana announces joining the Cool Roof Rating Council as a class B member. In an effort to be even more eco-friendly in 2020 Magnolia Roofing is proud to join organizations like the CRRC.The Cool Roof Rating Council was established in 1998 in order to help develop more credible and accurate standards for evaluating and labeling the solar reflectance and thermal emittance of roofing products - they are the go-to source for disseminating information on legitimate cool roof products.We are thrilled to be joining this esteemed organization and about continuing to provide the highest quality of cool roofing products to our customers. According to their website, being part of the CRRC means we are members of a "non-profit educational organization that helps to implement and communicate fair, accurate and credible radiative energy performance rating systems for roof surfaces." They also work to put money into research for energy-related radiative properties of roofing surfaces and to offer education and support for any parties interested in understanding how these roofing options work.There are many companies that now strive to manufacture roofing products that meet and exceed the standards of the cool roofing industry. The Atlas Corporation is one and where Magnolia Roofing gets its roofing materials. Magnolia Roofing is striving to bring more cool roofing options to its Louisiana roofing clients. Magnolia Roofing is excited to partner with as many manufacturers and distributors as it can to achieve this goal.As a dedicated supplier of e-rated shingles, eco and energy-efficient roofing in the Mandeville, Madisonville , and Slidell areas of Louisiana, we are working harder and harder to serve the needs of our roofing clients in these areas. We are excited about any chance to improve our ability to provide excellent materials and services and we believe becoming part of the CRRC will put us even more in touch with the latest news, technology, and needs of our clients in order to help us excel at what we do.



