Drivetrain Market 2020– Opportunity Assessment, Global Analysis and Forecast Report To 2025

The drivetrain system constitutes of various components that are used to deliver power for driving wheels of a vehicle.

The global Drivetrain market is valued at 203040 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 259110 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Drivetrain Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

JATCO (Japan)

Borg Warner (US)

Allison Transmission (US)

ATC Drivetrain (U.C.)

Showa (Japan)

American Axle

GKN (U.K.)

Dana Holding (US), etc.

Global Drivetrain Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

FWD

RWD

AWD

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Global Drivetrain Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Drivetrain market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



Table of Contents

1 Drivetrain Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drivetrain

1.2 Drivetrain Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drivetrain Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 FWD

1.2.3 RWD

1.2.4 AWD

1.3 Drivetrain Segment by Application

1.3.1 Drivetrain Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 LCV

1.3.4 HCV

1.4 Global Drivetrain Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Drivetrain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Drivetrain Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Drivetrain Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Drivetrain Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Drivetrain Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drivetrain Business

7.1 Magna International (Canada)

7.1.1 Magna International (Canada) Drivetrain Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Magna International (Canada) Drivetrain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Magna International (Canada) Drivetrain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Magna International (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

7.3 JATCO (Japan)

7.4 Borg Warner (US)

7.5 Allison Transmission

7.6 ATC Drivetrain (U.C.)

7.7 Showa (Japan)

7.8 American Axle

7.9 GKN (U.K.)

7.10 Dana Holding (US)

Continued...

