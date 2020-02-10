Google Try Kill Organic Search, SEO & Local Business

Since the rise of Google, every new update instigates the same question, "Is Google trying to eliminate the SEO Industry?"

Since the rise of Google, every new update instigates the same question, "Is Google trying to eliminate the SEO Industry?" We have come across very many articles that explain in depth how a new update by Google will finally vanquish SEO. Apart from Google updates, other triggers to this question include the rise of personal assistants and voice search.

When the question arises, the answers are usually YES and NO. To fully understand the reasons behind these answers, we'll take a quick dive into changes and updates made by Google over the years, and the rise of personal assistants and voice search.

SEO and Mobile Search

By 2016, mobile internet usage had surpassed desktop usage on Google search engine. In light of this, Google started focusing on algorithms aimed at delivering the best experience on mobile phones. SEO died in a way as the changes initiated to favor mobile searches meant SEO had to adapt.

Websites had to adapt to a new mobile responsive design. This means that they had to provide relevant content for mobile phone users and their websites had to be light enough for a mobile phone and other small devices such as tablets, for ideal user experience.

In 2018, Google introduced Mobile-first Indexing, which, like other major changes, rattled the cages of SEO. This core algorithm meant that Google was going to utilize the mobile version of websites to rank websites on mobile searches.

Due to the change in mobile search, SEO had to die in many ways and adapt to focus on mobile responsiveness, content quality and relevance, and speed of websites.

The Rise of Voice Search

The need for convenience and comfort has led to the utilization of voice search on search engines using mobile phones, desktops, and other voice-capable devices such as Alexa.

Sometimes, I also find it easier to ask Google for an answer than to stop what I’m engaged in and start typing. According to statistics, there is a huge increase in its use. Here’s the takeaway from recent voice search data:

• 30% of all searches will be done without using a screen by 2020

• In 2017, 35.6 million Americans used a voice-activated device at least once a month. The use is expected to increase by 128.9% each year.

• 41% of voice-activated speaker owners say the experience feels like communicating with another person

• 65% of voice-activated speaker owners say they can’t imagine going back to the days without a smart speaker in their home.

These statistics are just but a few examples of how much people are enjoying voice search.

For Vancouver SEO, this shows the death of one area and the rise of another exciting area. To keep up with the rise in voice search, the traditional organic SEO has to adapt and integrate new techniques favoring voice search.

Google Ads and Organic Searches

Google ads, such as Google listings, have taken up the top spots of most search results. The paid listings bring up local businesses related to your search. Most businesses don't utilize these paid listings offered by Google, which can affect your online traffic. If you utilize Google ads, you'll increase your online presence and be able to offer more information about services or business before a user visits your website. By providing up-to-date information, you increase your website visits which in turn boost your business.

Unlike what most people believed that Google ads would eventually destroy SEO, the inclusion of local business listings has only increased user efficiency and SEO.

The Takeaway

As Google and other search engine evolve, so does SEO. The death of SEO has occurred in many ways but each time SEO comes back stronger with more exciting techniques. The changes are inevitable and all we can do is transform with the technology. Currently, the new challenge being faced by SEO is voice search by search engines and voice-activated speakers and it requires morphing of content to be able to communicate with devices through voice search.





