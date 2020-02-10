Industry Leading Crisis Service Innovators Seek Executive Team Members

UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RI International and Behavioral Health Link (BHL), leading contributors to the development of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention’s Crisis Now exceptional practice standards in crisis care, are seeking innovative leaders to join their accomplished executive teams. Together, these two teams deliver a full continuum of best practice crisis services, powered by customized software and technology solutions and real-time access to mental health and substance use services; diverting thousands from hospital EDs and justice systems to care in communities throughout the United States.BHL is seeking an Atlanta-based visionary CEO & President who will bring their ground breaking technology and crisis services model to those in need throughout the world. Recognized for innovation by the National Council for Behavioral Health, the Council of State Governments, Harvard University and others, BHL operates Georgia’s statewide Crisis and Access Line; offering the nation’s broadest application of advanced crisis call center technology through their Care Traffic Control system. BHL also delivers and/or deploys 24/7 community-based mobile crisis in all 159 Georgia counties.RI is seeking to add a Regional Vice President to their senior executive team, one with an impressive diversity of experience; including State Mental Health and Substance Use Commissioner, State Medicaid Assistant Director, Managed Care VP, Three-time Published Author and multiple Crisis Directors along with the Co-Lead in the development of the nation’s Zero Suicide and Crisis Now publications. RI, founders of the “living room” model in 2002, deliver no-wrong-door crisis facility-based services in seven states with rapid growth targeted. RI’s Campus of Connection model includes a strong peer workforce and surrounds the individual with support on their journey towards recovery.RI International and BHL aim to foster and create crisis care equivalents to the nation’s rapid response system for individuals with medical emergencies by making care available to anyone, anywhere and anytime. Together, these two strategic partners employ nearly 1,800 staff and have offices in Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana (2020), New Zealand, North Carolina, Virginia (2020) and Washington State. And, our impact is growing through our consulting, training and crisis immersion experiences.To submit your resume with a letter of interest for either of these roles, please email karen.jones@riinternational.com



