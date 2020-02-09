The Wiki da Saúde portal has information on nutrition, diets and well-being in simple language

Wiki da Saúde

GUARULHOS, SP, BRASIL, February 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wiki da Saúde is a digital space founded in 2010 by Nutritionist Marcos Paulo, with the objective of producing reliable information that helps to clarify doubts about health, diets, nutrition and well-being, using simple language but with responsibility and technical competence.For this, all of our content is original and produced by a team of health professionals with extensive experience, who guarantee the quality and authenticity of the information.Wiki da Saúde has existed for over 10 years because we believe that making people understand their own body and the processes of their illness is the most effective way to stay happy and healthy.In short, our main objective is: to offer health knowledge in simple language, which enables each person to actively participate in improving their own health and quality of life.Lead new generations of content producers, connecting PEOPLE, PASSIONS AND BRANDS. This is the purpose that has moved us since 2010 and makes the eyes of everyone who works at Minha Vida shine. Therefore, today we are the largest health and wellness portal in Brazil.For a life to grow with health, well-being and beauty care is necessary. We offer information for people at any stage of transformation towards a healthier life, as well as for those who suffer from any illness and seek information on treatment and care.We are a team of 8 passionate about life. Only our editorial team at the Wiki da Saúde https://wikidasaude.com is composed of 3 journalists - but we are not alone in this mission. We have a partnership with more than 100 specialists and health professionals in the preparation of our content. As our source of income is advertising, we also have a commercial team responsible for bridging the gap with companies that want to advertise with us.These are some of the achievements of our passion for people:In 2017 alone, our portal Wiki da Saúde was visited by more than 1 million Brazilians (1 out of 10 Brazilian Internet users visited here)Every month, more than 1 million people access our portalMore than 23 million people have already signed up to receive our newslettersWe have the largest library of health and well-being content and tools in Brazil (there are more than 3,000 articles, articles, videos, evaluations and questions answered by experts)Practice healthy exercise in your next campaign: advertise on the largest health and wellness portal in Brazil and see the results, both in the lives of millions of people and in the life of your brand.



