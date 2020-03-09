HelpSystems Partners with SystemDomain to Deliver Secure, Automated File Transfers

SystemDomain and HelpSystems partnership will play a critical role in market strategy and delivery of its software solutions and services.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain , Inc, a Chicago-based leading global information technology and consulting services company, and HelpSystems , a global provider of innovative IT, cybersecurity, and automation solutions, today announced a reseller partnership agreement in North America.The partnership augments SystemDomain’s product line and technology expertise HelpSystems has in secure file transfer to bring a complete managed service offering.“This collaboration highlights our strong and growing relationship with HelpSystems.” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “The partnership creates a center of excellence with a dedicated focus on HelpSystems products that provide broad capabilities and solutions for a superior customer experience in secure file transfer, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions.” Garg continued, “This alliance also creates a strong differentiating edge to our existing IT professional services portfolio in project management and advisory services for cybersecurity solutions.” GoAnywhere , a HelpSystems solution, is a robust and complete managed file transfer platform that satisfies a wide array of file transfer requirements. As a single centralized, secure solution, GoAnywhere provides automated workflows, cloud integration, load balancing and clustering, and more to simplify file transfer activity.“The HelpSystems partnership with SystemDomain is another step we’ve taken to help build a better IT experience for customers. Together, with the innovative consulting services of SystemDomain, security-forward customers can enjoy more security and automation around their file transfers,” said Brian Pick, Managing Director, HelpSystems. “Whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, our user-friendly managed file transfer solution – GoAnywhere – adds to the cybersecurity offerings of our partner as we both work to enhance business-critical processes for customers.”SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end-to-end cybersecurity solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises, i.e. information systems, network, database, physical access, access control and management, cloud, and mobile.SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders, and employees of corporations in a cost-effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides business intelligence for proactive monitoring of critical cyber assets.Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:• Ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India.”• Selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.• Won the Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence Awards.• Named among Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.• Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018.• Earned One Planet 2019 Gold Award as Company of Year in Cloud SaaS Products.• Earned Silver in 12th Annual 2019 Women in Business and Professions World Awards.Cybersecurity, digital, cloud, and data analytics are its primary focus areas providing unparalleled solutions and services to build the business around our comprehensive products and services portfolio. The strategic partnerships allow SystemDomain to offer products and services at very competitive pricing to our clients. Our partnership empowers customers with exceptional resources that distinguish our offering from the competition.About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in Illinois with focus in Cyber Security and Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics, and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data and analytics, social business, and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective servicesOur determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success. Visit http://www.systemdomaininc.com for more information.About HelpSystemsHelpSystems aligns IT and business goals to help organizations build a competitive edge. Our software secures IT environments, monitors and automates processes, and provides easy access to the information people need. More than 15,000 organizations in 100+ countries rely on HelpSystems to make IT lives easier and keep business running smoothly. Visit www.helpsystems.com for more information.HelpSystemsMike DevineVice President, Marketing+1 952-563-1696mike.devine@helpsystems.com



