Kreunen Construction Inc. Announces Major Redesign of Website and Addition Client Portal

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofing contractor experts, Kreunen Construction , has made a significant redesign to its website and added a roofing client portal.Roofing clients have busy lives and desire a personalized experience and a simplified way to locate the information they need. Kreunen Construction saw the need to make a major update to their website. At the same as the website makeover, Kreunen Construction saw the need for their roofing clients had. Needing to be able to keep up with all roofing project documents. Kreunen Construction joined the Store Share Access or roofing CRM SSA community for their expertise in roofing management software.New Site, New Navigation, Quicker Results Kreunen Construction offers professional roofing services using only the best quality materials to safeguard the roofs of homes and businesses in the Greater Memphis , Tennessee area. With the number of roofing clients and projects Kreunen does each year, the need for a roofing CRM was big. Being a member of the SSA community gives Kreunen Construction all the help it needs for roofing management software to make all Kreunen clients' roofing experience better.The updated version of the Kreunen website will focus on client experience by simplifying access to the information clients need. Kreunen clients can expect a brand new navigation system to help them find the roofing content they need faster than previous versions of the website, whether it be for shingle brands and colors or new roof installation videos."This is a major redesign of our website to aid our Tennessee & Mississippi roofing clients find the information they need and want faster than ever before," says Henry Kreunen of Kreunen Construction Inc.Check out the new Kreuen Construction website now at insuranceroofs.com.About Kreunen Construction, Inc.A Tennessee & Mississippi-based roofing contractor, Kreunen Construction, Inc. provides years of expert experience with roofing and remodeling services and serves as a trusted source for the Greater Memphis TN area, including the communities within Memphis, Germantown and Collierville TN along with Northern MS . With the goal to be the best roofing contractor in Tennessee & Mississippi, Kreunen Construction only uses the best materials from the start and offers expert services thanks to the staff's continuous Owens Corning training, making it one of the most technically advanced roofing contractors in Tennessee & Mississippi.

