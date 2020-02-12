Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, honored as winner in the Annual 2019 Women World Awards® as Company of the Year USA

Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. honored as winner in the Annual 2019 Women World Awards® Company of the Year USA.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain , has been announced as one of the winners in the prestigious Women World Awards in the 2019 Company of the Year USA. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners were honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, and Mobile.SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in a cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, and Public Sector Solutions.Under Shubhi Garg’s leadership, SystemDomain, Inc won the following Key award wins and industry accolades:SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence AwardsTop 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018.One planet 2019 Gold Award as Company of Year in Cloud SaaS ProductsSilver in 12th Annual 2019 Women in Business and Professions World Awards“It’s an honor to be named a winner by Women World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer world recognition,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “These awards are a testament to SystemDomain’s commitment to solve the business problems by providing the IT Professional Services and IT Products in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing.”About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective servicesOur determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success. Visit http://www.systemdomaininc.com for more information.About the Women World AwardsWomen World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring women in business and the professions and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual Women World Awards is part of the SVUS Awardsrecognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, and PR World Awards. For complete list of winners visit https://womenworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/



