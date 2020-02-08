Cannabis Therapy South Africa Launches in Europe and America

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN PROVINCE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Therapy South Africa an established medical cannabis supplier recently announced that their products are now available in Europe and America. Cannabis Therapy has recently opened a depot in Poland that will service existing clients in Europe and will start branching into America. Cannabis Therapy is excited by the fact that they have secured excellent quality oil and can also offer competitive wholesale options to interested parties.Cannabis Therapy South Africa announces that they have opened up a distribution Centre in Opole Poland in February 2020. This Centre is now open and servicing clients throughout Europe and America.Cannabis Therapy South Africa is an established player on the South African medical cannabis space. Cannabis Therapy started producing medical grade oils, capsules and topicals about 8 years ago and have since grown into a national company that serves approx 4000 patients a month. Cannabis Therapy South Africa has now expanded to Europe and through strategic partnerships, opened a distribution hub in the city of Opole, Poland. From this location, the company plans to service clients in Europe and America.Cannabis Therapy South Africa has appointed a country manager who will now oversee the growth of their international presence. Cannabis Therapy is now able to offer affordable quality Co2 extracted oils at wholesale rates and white label options exist for interested resellers. Cannabis Therapy will expand into retail and online stores and focus on supplying excellent quality products at prices that the average person in the street can afford.Cannabis Therapy believes that this expansion will help to grow awareness of the amazing health benefits that cannabis oils possess. Interested parties who would like to know more about Cannabis Therapy's product range are welcome to get in touch.Website: https://www.cannabistherapy.co.za/ Contact:David WilliamsCannabis Therapy South Africa649 Church Street, Somerset West,7130 Cape Town, South Africa+27823378551info@cannabistherapy.co.za



