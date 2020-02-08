Wild Eggs Retains Brill Creative to Lead Digital Transformation

Brill Creative delivers an enhanced CRM and digitized loyalty program.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brill Creative has announced a new partnership with Louisville, Kentucky-based Wild Eggs, LLC. The objective of the partnership is to modernize Wild Eggs’ digital ecosystem, enhancing the online customer experience while driving greater brand awareness and penetration in new and pending location markets.

“What began simply as a family meal became the impetus for the relationship,” says Dan Brill, owner of Brill Creative. “What I experienced in their restaurant was very nostalgic. What I saw in their business model was a unique product with tremendous opportunity to scale through digital transformation, and that is what we are helping

them to do.”

“Dan and his team are bringing us results like nothing we’ve ever seen before],” says Bill Stenzhorn, President of Wild Eggs. “Within the first 30 days of our partnership they had driven 1,300 new email opts, breathed new life into our social media platforms, and tremendously increased website traffic. It’s incredible, and we’ve only just begun.”

Brill and his team will be designing, developing and deploying a completely transformative go-to-market strategy for Wild Eggs, including but not limited to:

● An optimized user experience including design and content for wildeggs.com

● An enhanced CRM platform with new martech for customer communications

● And, a digitized loyalty program with personalized customer rewards.



About Wild Eggs : Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Wild Eggs is a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain with locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. Wild Eggs has received national attention for its imaginative and inventive twists on classic breakfast fare. For more information visit WildEggs.com.



About Brill Creative : Cincinnati, Ohio-based Brill Creative is a lean collaborative of experienced digital and traditional marketing talent dedicated to creating meaningful brand experiences and driving business results for its roster of B2B and B2C clients. For more information visit BrillCreative.com.



