Melbourne Gym Owners Fitness Business Event Announces Surprise 'PRECOR USA SPEAKER' - Limited Tickets Left

Adam Lewit CEO of Novofit Australia says adding Guy's knowledge and expertise to Mel Tempest's Ignite event will give attendee's a competitive edge in an industry that is becoming highly competitive

The Precor Mission

"Fitness Made Personal" is a direct extension of the Precor Mission.

It is a reminder of what we strive to be and how we are different from others in our industry. Fitness is our business. We strive to bring a personal touch to the experience of every exerciser, relate to operators in our industry in a personal way and cultivate a culture that believes in mutual respect and the overwhelming returns of sharing



As a 30-year veteran of the fitness industry, Guy Williams was present at the inception of networked fitness and continues to play an integral role in its evolution and global penetration. With his focus on monitoring and reporting on the ever-rapidly changing world of technology in fitness, Guy contributes his latest and greatest knowledge on this subject in several hundred presentations a year to customers and industry groups globally. He has represented Precor as the designated public speaker and subject matter expert on fitness equipment technology at industry conferences including Athletic Business (USA), National Intramural-Recreational Sports Assoc., NIRSA (USA), Filex (Australia), and CanfitPro (Canada). For Guy, it’s not a question of whether your facility needs technology, it’s a matter of when.

Precor is exclusively distributed by Novofit in Australia, Adam Lewit CEO of Novofit Australia says adding Guy's knowledge and expertise to the event will

give attendee's a competitive edge in an industry that is becoming highly competitive. Hearing Guy speak on current trends in the USA is certainly to see pens and notepads actively busy. Mel Tempest the event's founder says her own role as a large commercial club owner and speaker in the fitness industry says club owners of all sizes are thirsty for technology insights along with program education, Guy is certain to be a hit at Ignite.



