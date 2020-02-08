Call for Applications: 100 grants - “SPLogIC on Contemporary Logic, Rationality and Information” at CLE/Unicamp, Brazil

The “Sao Paulo School of Advanced Science on Contemporary Logic, Rationality and Information – SPLogiC” (CLE-Unicamp,Brazil,July 13-24,2020) offers 100 grants

CAMPINAS, SP, BRAZIL, February 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Sao Paulo School of Advanced Science on Contemporary Logic, Rationality and Information – SPLogiC ”, promoted by the Centre for Logic, Epistemology and the History of Science (CLE) of the University of Campinas (Unicamp),Brazil, will be held at Unicamp from July 13th to 24th, 2020.The School, funded by Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP), celebrates the 90th anniversary of Newton da Costa and aims at:- Providing an overview of the state-of-art methodology and research on contemporary logic (featuring non-classical logics), rationality and information.- Attracting qualified candidates to work on research institutions in the State of São Paulo.The program comprises 9 courses and 9 plenary talks delivered in English by experts in each topic, as well as oral presentations (LED Talks) and poster sessions by the students.Topics to be covered include:• History and Philosophy of Paraconsistent Logics• The Australian, Belgian Brazilian,and Israeli schools on paraconsistency• Logic and Reasoning• Logic and Information• Logic and Argumentation• Methodological aspects on interpreting, translating and combining logics• Logic, Probabiity and Artificial Intelligence.The event will select 100 fully-funded participants (50 grantees from all states of Brazil and 50 international grantees). Funding includes airfare, medical insurance, accommodation and meals throughout the two weeks.Undergraduate, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows (up to 5 years after completion of the Ph.D) from all countries are encouraged to apply.For additional information. please visit the WebSite: https://splogic.org Important deadlines & procedures:-Applications from January 15th to February 22th, 2020-Notification of acceptance till March 23th, 2020-Fast application track: https://splogic.org/call-for-entries/ -For further info: cle.fapesp.logic@gmail.comItala M. Loffredo D’Ottaviano, CoordinatorWalter Carnielli, Advisory Committee ChairCentre for Logic, Epistemology and the History of ScienceUniversity of Campinas –UNICAMP13083-859 Campinas -SP, Brazil



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.