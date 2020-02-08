NBA All Star Gala Dinner & After Party IMAG
CHICAGO , IL, USA, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “IMAG" International Multicultural Awards Gala
Celebrity Dinner & Gala & After Party
NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 13, 2020
IMAG CHARITY POISED FOR NBA ALL-STAR WEEK
The Who’s Who of NBA All-Star 2020 Chicago, will attend The IMAG.
The International Multicultural Awards Gala, often dubbed the “Oscars on a Global Scale” the IMAG —a charity fundraiser to benefit local and abroad charities that focus on family preservation, health & fitness, education, and eco friendly products. The 8th Annual IMAG Is a Celebration of Legends with a Special Kobe Bryant Tribute #Black Mamba #LakerNation #NBAAllStar2020 #IMAG
INSIDE: Snoop Dog
The Sheraton Grand Chicago
301 E North Water St
Chicago, IL
GOURMET DINNER
3 STYLE DESERTS
LIVE CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT
LIVE BAND
COMEDY & DANCE AFTER PARTY
PLUS EYE CANDY FOR MALE & FEMALES:
THIS EVENT WILL BE HOSTED BY:
The International Multicultural Awards - IMAG
To register for exclusive information for this event, please visit: www.IMAGala.org
FOR ALL INFO:
WWW.IMAGALA.ORG
WWW.IMAG2.COM
@NBAAllStar @IMAGbound @IMAGnation
The 69th annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Chicago at the United Center, home of the Bulls. IMAG Suites - This marks the third time the All-Star Game is played in this iconic city’s storied basketball history, and the first time in over three decades.
Stacee Lang
International Multicultural Awards Gala
+1 800-968-1775
