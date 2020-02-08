NBA All Star Gala Dinner & After Party IMAG

"IMAG" International Multicultural Awards Gala Celebrity Dinner & Gala & After Party NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND FRIDAY FEBRUARY 13, 2020

CHICAGO , IL, USA, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “IMAG" International Multicultural Awards Gala

Celebrity Dinner & Gala & After Party

NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 13, 2020

IMAG CHARITY POISED FOR NBA ALL-STAR WEEK

The Who’s Who of NBA All-Star 2020 Chicago, will attend The IMAG.

The International Multicultural Awards Gala, often dubbed the “Oscars on a Global Scale” the IMAG —a charity fundraiser to benefit local and abroad charities that focus on family preservation, health & fitness, education, and eco friendly products. The 8th Annual IMAG Is a Celebration of Legends with a Special Kobe Bryant Tribute #Black Mamba #LakerNation #NBAAllStar2020 #IMAG

INSIDE: Snoop Dog

The Sheraton Grand Chicago

301 E North Water St

Chicago, IL

GOURMET DINNER

3 STYLE DESERTS

LIVE CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT

LIVE BAND

COMEDY & DANCE AFTER PARTY

PLUS EYE CANDY FOR MALE & FEMALES:

THIS EVENT WILL BE HOSTED BY:

The International Multicultural Awards - IMAG

To register for exclusive information for this event, please visit: www.IMAGala.org

FOR ALL INFO:

WWW.IMAGALA.ORG

WWW.IMAG2.COM

@NBAAllStar @IMAGbound @IMAGnation

The 69th annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Chicago at the United Center, home of the Bulls. IMAG Suites - This marks the third time the All-Star Game is played in this iconic city’s storied basketball history, and the first time in over three decades.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.