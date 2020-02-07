THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (9 bills) H.R. 1494 – Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Homeland Security Partnerships Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) S. 2107 – Protecting America’s Food and Agriculture Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security) H.R. 5273 – Securing America’s Ports Act (Rep. Torres Small – Homeland Security) H.R. 3413 – DHS Acquisition Reform Act of 2019 (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security) H.R. 504 – DHS Field Engagement Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security) H.R. 2932 – Homeland Security for Children Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security) H.R. 4737 – Department of Homeland Security Climate Change Research Act, as amended (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security) H.R. 4432 – Protecting Critical Infrastructure Against Drones and Emerging Threats Act (Rep. Richmond – Homeland Security) H.R. 4753 – Drone Origin Security Enhancement Act (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security) TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session. H.R. 2546 – Protecting America’s Wilderness Act of 2019 (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule) H.J.Res. 79 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 1980 – Smithsonian Women's History Museum Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – House Administration)