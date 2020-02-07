The Open Source for All Initiative: Investing in Underrepresented Minorities in Tech

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Dot Labs, a development consultancy known for its work in providing opportunities to underrepresented minorities in tech, and StackBlitz is an online IDE used by millions of developers every month & adopted by open source projects such as Angular (Google), RxJS (Microsoft), and many others, have teamed up this February in the Open Source for All Initiative to provide $20,000 of opportunities to those who need their first foot in the door.With only 50% of boot camp students able to find employment within 3 months of graduation (Dice), both companies feel passionate about trying to help bridge the divide between boot camp and a first job.The $20,000 investment from StackBlitzand the supply of mentors (senior software engineers) from This Dot will give paid apprenticeship opportunities for boot camp graduates to contribute to prominent open source projects.We have over 20 bootcamp partners including Fullstack Academy, Coding Dojo, Prime Academy, Vets Who Code and The Last Mile.“It’s tough to go from a bootcamp to an entry level developer role,” says Co-founder and CEO Tracy Lee, “and that challenge is compounded if you are a minority. Our apprentice program makes it easier for folks to transition to a full time job smoothly.”StackBlitz is already used by open source projects such as Angular (Google) and RxJS (Microsoft) in their documentation."We have been very happy to work with the StackBlitz team and hosting the Angular documentation code samples on StackBlitz has been great for developers." said Angular core team member Stephen Fluin.“StackBlitz has been a great partner at helping provide code samples in our documentation, and I admire Tracy's work with under-represented groups in tech,” says Ben Lesh of the RxJS core team, “The pairing for this initiative is great and I expect good things to come out of it.”For more information on the Open Source for All Initiative please contact Tracy Lee, CEO of This Dot (408.506.9660, tracy@thisdot.co) or Eric Simons, CEO of StackBlitz (630.815.5680, eric@esft.com).StackBlitz is an online IDE used by millions of developers every month & adopted by open source projects such as Angular (Google), RxJS (Microsoft), and many others.This Dot Inc. is a consulting company which contains two branches : the media stream, and labs stream. This Dot Media is the portion responsible for keeping developers up to date with advancements in the web platform. This Dot Labs provides teams with web platform expertise, using methods such as mentoring and training.



