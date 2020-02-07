Productive Robotics' American-made OB7 Cobots Automate Palletizing, Machine Tending, & Packaging at ATX West in Anaheim

Productive Robotics will be showcasing its line of OB7 Cobots at booth #4804 at ATX West 2020 in Anaheim, CA Productive Robotics' OB7 CNC Package comes fully equipped with all the accessories needed to connect to any type of CNC Mill, Lathe, or other machine. OB7 Cobot automates thousands of applications, including packaging, palletizing, machine tending, and more.

Productive Robotics’ OB7 Cobots showcase simple, fast, and cost-effective solutions for manufacturers at the West Coast's leading automation & technology event.

New robotics and automation technologies continue to emerge, but above all, customers want solutions that are fast to deploy, affordable, require minimal complexity, and a high return on investment.” — Zac Bogart, President - Productive Robotics

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturers looking to fill jobs struggle to find qualified candidates to keep up with high demands. With 6,000 small-to-medium-sized businesses generating over 70% of manufacturing, the need for automation is at an all-time high. Cobot automation provides solutions to these challenges, yet still require complex programming and high integration costs. At booth #4804 at ATX West in Anaheim, CA from Feb. 11 through 13, discover how Productive Robotics ’ OB7 cobots deliver game-changing simple, safe, and smart solutions while driving American innovation in their manufacturing.Machine Tending on a Mill with All Inclusive CNC Machine Shop PackageCNC cobot automation has never been made simpler and faster thanks to Productive Robotics’ OB7 CNC Package . The package includes all the necessary equipment required to connect to any type of CNC mill, lathe, or other CNC machine, making it simple to automate instantly. At booth 4804, visitors will see OB7’s standard 5 kg model loading and unloading parts in and out of a milling machine.Showing off its 7th axis, OB7 stands to the side of the machine door, reaches in to place a part, closes the door, presses the start button, while providing ample room for operators to work around. With no outside integration or complex programming, Productive Robotics’ solution to CNC machine shop automation enables machine shops to begin automating instantly and see a return on investment in a few days.Productive Robotics President, Zac Bogart, states “Machine shops are looking for simple and fast automation solutions that work with their existing machines and equipment, without high integration costs and long setup times.” The OB7 CNC Package builds on Productive Robotics’ approach to providing ultimate simplicity, flexibility, and cost-effective solutions.Palletizing with OB7-Max 12The largest model of the 7-axis cobot line, OB7-Max 12, will showcase palletizing boxes. With a 12-kg payload capacity and a 1.3-meter reach, OB7-Max 12 provides a seamless and flexible automation solution for handling products with larger payloads. OB7-Max 12 also has the same “teach without programming” user interface as the rest of the OB7 models, making it simple to teach and set up jobs. In addition, its 7 axes provides greater flexibility and dexterity to reach around equipment and work in more tighter and confined workstations. The middle-sized cobot, OB7-Max 8, is also available in the OB7 line, which has a 8-kg payload and 1.7-meter reach.Lathe Tending with a Productive Robotics Dual GripperMachine shops will gain a closer look into another CNC machine operation —tending a lathe using dual gripper. OB7 will be tending a mock lathe using two Productive Robotics Parallel Electric Grippers, one of thousands of options for customized end-of-arm tooling that can be implemented to maximize time and productivity. Utilizing two grippers in a lathe operation saves a considerable amount of time by avoiding the extra trip that would be required to unload a finished part and reload a new blank. Machinists and manufacturers alike will discover how different gripper solutions can be customized to meet their production needs and speed up their manufacturing processes.The Productive Robotics team looks forward to presenting automation solutions with OB7 to the ATX West Audience. “New robotics and automation technologies continue to emerge and the market is growing increasingly competitive, but above all, customers want solutions that are fast to deploy and affordable, require minimal complex integration, and a high return on investment,” states Bogart.To schedule a private demo at ATX West, contact sales@productiverobotics.com. For more information, visit www.productiverobotics.com ###Productive Robotics Inc. designs, manufactures and markets collaborative industrial robots and accessories used in diverse manufacturing processes. Its full line-up of OB7 cobots are the simplest, most flexible, easiest and fastest to teach collaborative robots in the market. Through its “no programming” platform, seven-axis 360-degree movable arm and proprietary intellectual property, Productive Robotics’ full line of next-generation cobots offer customers application advantages over the current cobots in the market. To learn more about Productive Robotics visit www.productiverobotics.com or call (805) 244-9300.

Simple CNC Machine Tending with 7 Axis OB7 Collaborative Robot



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.