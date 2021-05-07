Tazscapes Inc., Calgary, Designs and Constructs a Year Round Outdoor Living Space: Project Cochrane
Our landscape design led us to build them an engineered deck that would have a louvred roof and track screens along with built-in heaters for the winter months.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tazscapes Inc., one of the pioneers in Calgary landscaping companies, has created a Year-Round Outdoor Living Space in Calgary. Project Cochrane Landscaping is close to their heart since grabbing this project is clear evidence of their credibility amongst Calgarians. This was a proud moment for the owner, Mr. Mumtaz Mirza (Aka Taz), when he was given the opportunity to plan and construct a 2-acre landscape design. The homeowners wished to get a resort built on their acreage landscaping. Most importantly, they wanted a substantial outdoor living landscaped area where they could enjoy and experience pleasure not only during summers but throughout the year. Mr. Mirza, whose passion is to build what his clients visualize, developed strategies and give a Midas touch to Project Cochrane. It wasn't easy; proper guidance, infallible plans, and expertise turned the visual design into reality.
The immense success of the Cochrane Project added one more feather to the hat. The total transformation of the 2 acres' land gave immense pleasure and gratification to the client as they received a resort in their backyard, which will be the source of enormous happiness and memorable moments for decades to come. Charles Kettering said, "High achievement takes place in the framework of high expectation." Thus, with immense delight, Tazscapes Inc. shares the entire story of how they worked from scratch to finish Project Cochrane, how it met and exceeded the expectations of the client.
Their unique approach, out-of-the-box thinking and professional tactics while designing acreage landscapes puts them far ahead of their competitors. Before starting this project, their foremost goal was to understand and adapt to the client's ideas. This is vital as one of the setbacks with several other landscaping professionals is that they cannot meet your actual needs. Mr. Mirza started the brainstorming sessions with their acreage landscaping specialists. With a comprehensive analysis of their plans, a custom, innovative, and creative concept, they were all set with providing clients with the best possible outcome.
The following features make Project Cochrane stand out:
• Frameless Glass Railing
• Composite Deck
• Custom Outdoor Kitchen
• Track Screen
• Louvered Roof Pergola
• Natural Rock Steps
• 20MM Rundle Rock
• Sand Stepping Stone
• Landscape Lighting
• Natural Rock Retaining Wall
• Natural Water Fall feature
• Natural Water Stream
• Cedar Foot Bridge
• Cedar Pergola
• Putting Green
There are many reasons why Tazscapes Inc. is one of the most trustable landscaping business in Calgary:
• Efficient and aesthetic Landscaping Designs
• Expert acreage landscaping services
• Building a functional landscape that has its effectiveness in future
• Designing of a plot as per its surroundings & customers' needs
• Our team of certified and experienced landscaping professionals
It's said, "Beauty lies in your backyard." Make your acreage property even more visually appealing by placing your best bet on Tazscapes Inc., one of the renowned Residential Landscape Designers in Calgary. Unlike other landscaping companies in Calgary, they don't believe in merely filling up space. The trained landscapers at Tazscapes Inc. will come up with a design that best fits the size of your backyard. With 15 years of experience, they've earned their clients' trust and love. Integrity and reputation hold great value at Tazscapes Inc., and they thrive to serve their clients with exactly what they are looking for. Their website contains reviews and testimonials based on their previous work for potential clients to check out. Tazscapes Inc. has received recognition and appreciation for their work to an extent where now Tazscapes & Landscapes have become synonymous in Calgary!
email us here
Project Cochrane