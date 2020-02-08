Survivors of horrific WWII Japanese attack to meet in Pensacola for 75th Anniversary

Reunion of survivors on 75th anniversary of WWII battleship attack

USA, February 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save the date . . .Survivors of horrific WWII Japanese attack To meet in Pensacola for 75th AnniversaryContact:April Homko: aprilhomko@gmail.com (815) 685-9298Ken Homko: kenhomko@hotmail.com (815) 685-9299With just a handful of survivors still living from the brutal Japanese attack that left 724 of their ship mates dead and 265 wounded, six crew members will meet in Pensacola, FL, March 19-22 for a reunion at the Pensacola Grand Hotel along with family and friends. The event, taking place on the actual 75th anniversary of that fateful day will mark their 39th reunion filled with unparalleled camaraderie.Watch a compelling 2-minute video at this link: https://vimeo.com/387227861.(Not for further distribution due to limited permissions and personal photo releases.)Opportunities for media coverage will include:• Arranged or casual interviews with survivors• Memorial Ceremony at the Naval Museum• Saturday dinner dance• Sunday Farewell Breakfast with 8 o'clock ReportContacts April and Ken (See above.) welcome any special requests in advance.# # #



