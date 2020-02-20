Delectable Egg Announces Jaw-Dropping Grand Re-Opening for February 20th at Market Street Location in Denver, Colorado

Delectable Egg Market Street Denver, Colorado New Market Drinks Breakfast Drawing

Delectable Egg serving over 60 Breakfast Combinations, Hickman's Family Farms Cage Free Eggs with Bar and Patio brings new exciting combinations February 20th

Everyone walking through the doors for the first 20 days starting February 20th will be entered to win a complimentary breakfast daily for the rest of 2020” — Amy Vigil-Manzanares General Manager

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walking through the doors, a jaw-dropping transformation has taken place at the iconic Denver breakfast spot. Delectable’s updated location boasts with an attention to detail only the most passionate team could create.General Manager Amy Vigil-Manzanares & Promotions Manager Nicole Dudley echo each other’s vision for the brand’s new expansion. “We’ve had to make quick, educated decisions to keep up with Denver’s growth,” Nicole says. Amy smiles at Nicole’s clear passion, “that’s how it’s been over the past seven months- we thought we’d be opening months ago but we’ve just kept focused and everything aligned better than we could have expected! I want the remodeled Market St. to reflect who we’ve become as a brand. We love our people and each other- we want the new space to feel very comfortable but modern & we’re so excited about our bar and outdoor patio seating, we can hardly wait for summertime! We’re excited about an updated feel & we hope to reflect upon our clientele, the good intentions our company has for the future.”The Company’s internal culture is admirable! With 5 growing locations plus a sister catering company, Delectable Catering , watching the Delectable Egg succeed through the simple recipe of hard work and good food with commitment to people first, is enough to inspire anyone to try out the new remodeled spot on Market Street in Downtown, Lodo.“We’re proud to support local farms like our long time egg supplier Hickman's Family Farms with their Cage Free Eggs , and many other local companies that help make our company stronger and better than ever before. We’re loyal to Denver & we’re excited to continue to develop ourselves to make our Denver community proud of its longtime favorite breakfast spot!” says Amy.Their loyalty program is one to sign up for, you can always have your fresh ground coffee to-go, they’re now offering UberEats as well as GrubHub delivery options and a new drink menu that will have you wishing they could whip up another one to-go! Amy says, “The support from our loyal community we’ve built through the years absolutely warms my heart. From the phone calls from our customers making sure our staff will still be at the remodeled Market Street location and regulars stating that they can’t wait to help us open the doors, keeps me super passionate about the hard work we’ve put into this decision! We’re even collaborating with creative agencies and non-profits with this remodel.”Cheers to Delectable Egg at Market Street for 37 years serving the Denver Community & now a new remodeled look for the new decade! Awesome people do awesome things and we built Market St. together,” says Amy. “We’re a Denver staple and look forward to continuing to be a favorite among our city. I thank everyone who has made this whole thing possible,” says longtime owner, Ken Theisen.To celebrate their grand reopening, everyone who walks through the doors for the first 20 days will be entered to win a complimentary breakfast, with one lucky winner receiving the golden ticket of complimentary breakfast for the rest of 2020! Amy says- “We hope you will join us for our grand re-opening day, February 20th, 2020! It’s a labor of love & we all want to thank each person who has left a handprint on this job. Our vision came to fruition! We are beyond eager to share it with you Denver. We’ll see you on Market Street, 2/20/20!”



