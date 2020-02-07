Inside AJ's Fine Foods in Phoenix

By: Alexandra Greer, Manager, Member Services, FMI

Independent food retailers toured AJ’s Fine Foods, owned by FMI Board of Director Member, Trey Basha, during the Midwinter Executive Conference in Phoenix. AJ’s Fine Foods started in 1985 with a mission to bring an upscale gourmet market to the Valley. Since then, the company has grown to include 11 markets in the metro Phoenix area and Tucson. AJ’s provides shoppers with a unique shopping excursion that delivers a boutique-like atmosphere.

Culinary experts across wine, seafood, produce, florals, boulangerie, and more, offer an incredible range of services to customers each day. Their expertise is founded in a dedicated and talented workforce that takes the time to personalize shoppers’ experiences.

The group additionally toured Los Altos Ranch Markets, an Hispanic supermarket with an exceptional food service counter, and Phoenix-headquartered Sprouts Farmers Markets, known for their low price natural and organic foods.