Helion Technologies Defines IT Best Practices for Dealers in New eBook

eBook shares specific guidelines on how to comply with new consumer data privacy laws and protect IT systems from cyber attacks

Defining what’s reasonable for dealers requires a combination of cybersecurity expertise and an intimate understanding of the business of selling and servicing cars” — Erik Nachbahr, CISSP

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Technologies today released “ IT Best Practices for Dealers ,” a free eBook that gives specific guidelines for protecting dealerships’ systems and customer data. As state and federal legislators continue to push for new consumer data privacy laws, the goal of the ebook is to define the best practices that will help dealerships comply with these laws as well as protect their systems and data against the increasing threat of cyber attacks.Requirements in recent consumer data privacy laws can cause confusion and unnecessary expense for dealers. For example, on January 1st, the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) became law. The legislation requires companies to have “reasonable security” in place to protect sensitive consumer information. However, it fails to define what these reasonable measures are, and points to 20 controls issued by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) as guidelines for business owners.“The CIS controls offer a broad framework for all industries; however, what’s reasonable for an auto dealer is different than what’s reasonable for a business in another industry,” said Erik Nachbahr, CISSP, president and founder of Helion. “Defining what’s reasonable for dealers requires a combination of cybersecurity expertise and an intimate understanding of the business of selling and servicing cars, which only Helion is qualified to deliver.”In “IT Best Practices for Dealers,” Helion outlines the specific steps dealers need to take to safeguard their consumer data. The ebook defines three key objectives that every dealer must be aware of, and shares 10 essential IT security best practices. The ebook also provides guidance on which steps to tackle first, starting with the simplest initiatives that have the broadest impact, and refining security practices as time progresses.“The intent of the CIS is for their framework to be adapted by industry-specific experts who define how its elements should be implemented in that specific industry,” said Nachbahr. “In this ebook, our team of cybersecurity experts have taken the lead and defined how the appropriate CIS controls should be adapted for both auto and heavy-duty truck dealerships.”To get a free copy of IT Best Practices for Dealers, download a digital version or stop by Booth # 4829C at the NADA Convention & Expo, Feb 15-17 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information about Helion, visit www.heliontechnologies.com About Helion TechnologiesHelion Technologies is the largest managed IT services provider focusing specifically on the needs of automotive and heavy truck dealers. Helion's solutions ensure faster networks, secure data protection, increased employee productivity and better compliance. Helion has specialized in IT for more than 20 years and works with 700+ auto dealers nationwide. Dealers can request an assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com



