Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Managing Director Carla Grasso Leaving IMF

February 7, 2020

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on Friday that Carla Grasso, Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Managing Director (DMD), would be leaving the Fund at the end of February in the context of changes she will be making to the leadership team.

Ms. Grasso’s responsibilities included overseeing and coordinating the IMF’s budget, human resources, information technology, general services and internal audit functions. She also led the Fund’s capacity development work to strengthen member countries’ economic institutions and train their public officials.

Ms. Georgieva said that “I would like to thank Carla for all her patient, persistent, impactful efforts. She has made a pivotal contribution to improving the quality of the work environment for our staff—and the quality of service to our membership.” She added that “Carla’s tireless effort in support of strengthening our capacity development and securing a solid foundation for capacity development financing through her work with donors, was one of her signature achievements.”

Ms. Grasso said that “It was an honor to serve as a DMD at the Fund. I believe strongly in the mission of the IMF and I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to contribute across a broad range of business and IT transformation initiatives which I expect will benefit the institution and its 189 member countries in the years to come.”

Ms. Grasso, a dual national of Brazil and Italy, joined the IMF in February 2015. Before coming to the Fund, she was Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Services at Vale S.A., one of the world’s largest mining companies. Previously, Ms. Grasso served as Secretary of the Brazilian Supplementary Social Security Office and held a number of other public positions in Brazil’s Ministries of Social Security, Finance, and Planning, as well as in the Office of the President of Brazil.

The search for Ms. Grasso’s successor will start shortly.