Lucrative Opportunities in South Africa Home Appliances Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market study published by Goldstein Research titled "South Africa Home Appliances Market Outlook 2025”, this market is set to reach USD 350.11 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% through 2025. The technological penetration, rising population, personal disposable income, urban growth and development, trade policies and government economic policies, are some of the factors affecting the expansion of South Africa home appliances market.

Home appliance user penetration expected to reach 9.4% by 2025

Home appliance user penetration was 5.8% in 2017, which is expected to reach 9.4% by 2025. Major players manufacturing home appliances are establishing manufacturing hub in India, Japan and Middle East region, in order to cater the South Africa market through its penetration strategy, strategic alliance with key retailers.

75% of home appliance purchases involve the peer experience & opinion.

Driven by consumer income, consumer behaviors, expenditure pattern, quick technological developments along with the speed of new product development which has drastically increased in past few years, the number of available products and its variants are increasing constantly. This growth is further accompanied by the sales growth impacted by the peer opinion. As per the survey, nearly 75% of home appliance purchases involve the peer experience & opinion.

Online distribution channel of home appliances is growing at a rate of 6.81% annually

South Africa has low value and volume of home appliances, but it is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing markets in future.

The above mentioned findings are abstract from the study, conducted by Goldstein Research, using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. A systematic approach in order to estimate and project the market sizing has been followed keeping in mind all the on-going and upcoming trends of the market.

“South Africa Home Appliances Market Outlook 2025” contains a detailed overview of home appliances market in South Africa. It highlights the competitive outlook of players that includes business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis will facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for home appliances market.

Samsung Electronics

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

Arcelik A.S

Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd.

Godrej Group

Amica S.A

Further, the report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. It also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

