THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020
H.R. 5687 – Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)
The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments:
Shalala Amendment Gonzalez-Colon/DeLauro Amendment Plaskett Amendment Crenshaw/Fletcher Amendment Tlaib Amendment Levin (MI) Amendment
