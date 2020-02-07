Philippines : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

February 6, 2020

Economic performance remains strong. Growth regained momentum in the second half of 2019 following a slowdown in the first half. The latter primarily reflected budgetary developments, with some temporary government underspending in the early part of the year. A decisive monetary policy tightening in response to the inflation spike and overheating risks in 2018, and weaker external demand also contributed. The structural reform momentum and infrastructure push remain strong.