Philippines : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
February 6, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF.
Summary:
Economic performance remains strong. Growth regained momentum in the second half of 2019 following a slowdown in the first half. The latter primarily reflected budgetary developments, with some temporary government underspending in the early part of the year. A decisive monetary policy tightening in response to the inflation spike and overheating risks in 2018, and weaker external demand also contributed. The structural reform momentum and infrastructure push remain strong.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/36
English
Publication Date:
February 6, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513529127/1934-7685
Stock No:
1PHLEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
58
