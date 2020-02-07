There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,809 in the last 365 days.

Philippines : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

February 6, 2020

Economic performance remains strong. Growth regained momentum in the second half of 2019 following a slowdown in the first half. The latter primarily reflected budgetary developments, with some temporary government underspending in the early part of the year. A decisive monetary policy tightening in response to the inflation spike and overheating risks in 2018, and weaker external demand also contributed. The structural reform momentum and infrastructure push remain strong.

Country Report No. 20/36

English

February 6, 2020

9781513529127/1934-7685

1PHLEA2020001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

58

