Company Announcement Date: February 06, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 06, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy Company Name: New Seasons Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Grab N’ Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/Gluten Free Pasta

New Seasons Market has issued a recall for a total of 30 Grab N' Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta units (UPC 52390), with packed on dates 2/1-2/3, and sell by dates 2/6-2/9.

This recall only affects product that was made and purchased at our Hawthorne location (4034 SE Hawthorne Blvd).

This product is being voluntarily recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (soy). Customers who purchased this product and are allergic to soy are urged to not consume it. Customers should dispose of the product and contact their nearest NSM store for a refund. If you have any questions please ask a manager or contact us via email at talktous@newseasonsmarket.com.