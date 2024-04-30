When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 30, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 30, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to potential Escherichia coli 0157:H7 (E. coli) contamination Company Name: Gibson Farms Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description California Shelled Walnuts, Organic Light Halves and Pieces

Company Announcement

On 04/26/2024, Gibson Farms recalled Organic Light Halves and Pieces shelled walnuts because Gibson Farms received information that they may have the potential to be contaminated with E. Coli 0157:H7. E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The Organic Light Halves and Pieces shelled walnuts were sold to distributors located in CA and WA. Gibsons Farms Organic Light Halves and Pieces shelled walnuts were sold in bulk boxes in Net Wt. 25 lbs quantities and can be identified by lot 3325-043 & 3341-501 with expiration dates 5/21/25 & 6/7/25.

Gibson Farms, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the product(s) after being notified by the CDC of 12 recorded illnesses allegedly linked to the consumption of organic halves and pieces shelled walnuts. A full investigation is currently under way to determine the potential source of the contamination.

Gibson Farms requests consignees to hold and discontinue selling their existing stock of lot 3325-043 and lot 3341-501 and return any remaining inventory of the recalled products to our local warehouse Gibson Farms 1190 Buena Vista Rd Hollister Ca 95023. If you have distributed or sold this product to other retailers, please notify your clients as to the status of this product. Any retailers that have received the recalled walnuts are recommended to do the following:

Retailers that received recalled products and do not clean and sanitize bulk bins between refilling them, should discard the contents of the bin and clean and sanitize it before refilling.

Retailers that received recalled product from a distributor but do not know the brand or lot code information, you should hold product, sanitize your bins, and contact your supplier.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at Veronica Cheatham 831-637-3512 or email foodsafety@gibsonfarmsinc.com 8:30 am-4:40pm PST Monday through Friday

FDA has reason to believe that the following retail locations received the walnuts, included in the recall by Gibson Farms. These products may have been repacked from their original packaging or sold in bulk. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Therefore, it is important that you use the product-specific identification information, available here, in addition to this list of retail stores, when you check the food you have to see if it has been recalled.

Retail Locations that Received Gibson Farms Walnuts

