Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Mississippi Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Develop A Winning Plan for Much Better Compensation

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Mississippi or their family members please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for some very honest advice about compensation and hopefully advice about treatment options and everything else possible. One thing we worry about is Navy Veterans with mesothelioma not getting properly compensated. In order to prevent a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi from being shortchanged on compensation we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi or their family would call us anytime at 800-714-0303 we typically can have them talking directly with attorney Erik Karst within 30 minutes. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma and they have decades of experience in helping people like this.

"Rather than sending a 'free' booklet attorney Erik Karst sends a lawyer to the home of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Mississippi to explain how the compensation process works and what the person's compensation claim could be worth. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Mississippi.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



