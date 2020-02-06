Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West

Super Brush Foam Swabs

SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on Super Brush’s successful 2019 MD&M West show, the Super Brush team will return to Anaheim to meet with medical design and manufacturing attendees. Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

Super Brush will be at booth #1865 in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West - the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event. 20,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

According to Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager, “Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply. Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, the MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.”

The Super Brush team will be available at booth #1865 to answer any questions about their products. You can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

For more information about MD&M West visit https://mdmwest.mddionline.com/.

About Super Brush

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries.

For more information contact sales@superbrush.com.





