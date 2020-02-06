Issued by Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West

SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on Super Brush’s successful 2019 MD&M West show, the Super Brush team will return to Anaheim to meet with medical design and manufacturing attendees. Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

Super Brush will be at booth #1865 in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West - the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event. 20,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

According to Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager, “Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply. Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, the MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.”

About Super Brush

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries.

For more information contact sales@superbrush.com.

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

