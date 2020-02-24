Process Pigging Specialist HPS Celebrates 25th Birthday

HPS is Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Companies Improve their Efficiency, Productivity and Sustainability Through Pigging and Liquid Transfer Technology

We look forward to the next 25 years of success and can’t wait to help even more companies improve their efficiency, productivity, sustainability and improve their processes” — Gilbert Murphy

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the leading specialists in process and hygienic (sanitary) product recovery systems, is celebrating 25 years of business in February 2020.

The company will be celebrating its milestone birthday on the 26th of February with daytime and evening celebrations, as well as offers and activities throughout the week.

HPS specializes in liquid product recovery (commonly referred to as ‘pigging’) systems and liquid transfer matrices which are used by a wide range of liquid processing industries. This includes food, confectionery, beverages, pet food, beauty, household goods, paint processing plus more.

From its humble beginnings in 1995, HPS has steadily grown into an international company with thousands of customers throughout the world. These include many multinational, multi-site blue-chip companies as well as smaller independents.

Gilbert Murphy, CEO of process pigging specialists HPS, commented:

“We are thrilled to mark 25 years in the industry. We certainly couldn’t have done it without our customers and staff. I’m incredibly proud of everything HPS has achieved.”

“Year after year, I have seen how the company has evolved. This milestone was achieved through constant innovation, delivering high-quality products and excellent customer service and after-sales support. The hard work and dedication of our incredible team has also been instrumental to our success”

HPS has corporate offices in the UK, USA, and Australia as well as a network of local representatives and distributors all over the globe.

Over the years, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include pigging systems, Automatrix and Rotomatrix liquid distribution systems, specialist valves, pigs and other spare parts to suit a range of different applications.

One of the keys to the company’s success is its highly efficient and innovative patented ‘pig’. The specialist projectile is made from high-quality food-grade materials and has a unique, flexible, magnetized silicone core that improves safety and reduces contamination risks. The HPS pig also recovers up to 99.5% of product even while travelling around bends.

As well as providing high-quality products, the company also focuses on delivering consistently high levels of customer care.

Gilbert Concluded,

“While HPS’s product range and operations have grown over the years, our underlying brand values have remained constant. We always put our customers at the heart of everything we do”

“We are proud to celebrate our 25th birthday with our customers, employees, and partners. We look forward to the next 25 years of success and can’t wait to help even more companies improve their efficiency, productivity, sustainability and improve their processes through pigging, product recovery, and liquid transfer technology”

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions increases its customers' profitability by maximizing product yields, reducing waste, helping environmental sustainability and improving efficiency. This is through product-recovery (pigging) systems, liquid distribution and transfer solutions for processing industries.

With a wide range of customers throughout the world, HPS has successfully installed thousands of solutions. These include projects for multinational corporations such as Unilever, P&G, Akzo Nobel, Boots, The Coca Cola Company, Campbells Soups, Benjamin Moor, Nestle Purina, Mars, Kraft Foods, as well as many smaller independent businesses. The company’s key markets are the food and drink, cosmetics and personal care, household products, chemicals, paint and pet food processing industries.

HPS operates worldwide with a network of regional offices and partners.

More information is on the HPS website at www.HPS-Pigging.com.



