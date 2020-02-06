Brad Hill named Chief Commercial Officer

Healthcare veteran takes Executive Leadership Position with RazorMetrics

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Hill was named Chief Commercial Officer of RazorMetrics, a rapidly growing healthcare technology company focused on lowering pharmacy costs for at-risk employers and health plans. Brad has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and health plan SaaS technology field and is a veteran player in the highly recognized healthcare technology market of Nashville, TN.

“Brad is a proven leader in the healthcare technology arena and has successfully led the development, growth, and eventual sale or recapitalization of many familiar healthcare companies,” said Tom Dorsett, CEO and Founder of RazorMetrics. “His expertise and leadership will make an excellent addition to our growing team.”

Hill is looking forward to the new challenge. “The constant uptick in the cost of healthcare can be tied to many variables all contributing to higher premiums, copays, and deductibles for consumers. It’s clear rising pharmacy costs are a major factor but I believe greater transparency can help alleviate some of these increases,” Brad said. “RazorMetrics has created a measurable and effective technology solution to explore prescription alternatives and I’m excited to see how far we can take this cutting edge platform.”

Before joining RazorMetrics, Brad served as President of Peak Health Solutions, a revenue cycle staffing and technology company and before that was Chief Revenue Officer at RemitDATA, a healthcare SaaS technology analytics platform. He has successfully served in executive leadership roles at Passport Health Communications / Experian Health, Parity, Inc., HMS, Inc., and AIM Healthcare, Inc. Brad is a CPA and studied accounting and business administration at Murray State University.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics is pioneering the next generation of drug cost savings through a proprietary SaaS based platform that offers cost control to self-funded employers and health plans, transparency for physicians, and affordable prescriptions for employees and members. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.



