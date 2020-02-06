World Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market Report, 2017-2026, Featuring Profiles of 48 Major Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.

The market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is driven by rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide and increasing geriatric population. Additionally, growing awareness about diabetes preventive care and new technology developments are expected to boost the market. Blood glucose monitoring devices are used to measure blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.



North America leads the global market for Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices, accounting for 36.9% market share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026. During the same period, demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices in Asia-Pacific is likely to post the fastest CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2026.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is studied in this report with respect to product categories, product types and end-use sectors

The report estimates/projects the market size of Blood Monitoring Devices by product categories/types and end-use sectors in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Closed Loop Artificial Pancreas Effectively Controls Blood Glucose Levels than Conventional Treatments

Flash Glucose Monitoring Improves Glucose Control at High Risk of Dysglycemia

Salivary Proteome Test May Predict and Prevent Type 1 Diabetes Complications

Artificial Intelligence (AI)and Radar Technologies to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 48

The industry guide includes the contact details for 206 companies



The market for product categories/types of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is analyzed in this study includes the following:

Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Glucometer Devices Test Strips Lancets

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) Devices Sensors Transmitters & Receivers Insulin Pumps



The report analyzes the market for the major end-use sectors of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices including:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Settings

Diagnostic Centers



Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Diabetes

1.1.2 Symptoms of Diabetes

1.1.3 Classification of Diabetes

1.1.3.1 Type I Diabetes

1.1.3.2 Type II Diabetes

1.1.3.3 Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)

1.1.3.4 Other Specific Types of diabetes

1.1.3.4.1 Genetic defects of -cell function

1.1.3.4.2 Genetic Defects in Insulin Action

1.1.3.4.3 Diseases of the Exocrine Pancreas

1.1.3.4.4 Diseases of the Endocrine System

1.1.3.4.5 Drug- or Chemical-Induced Diabetes

1.1.3.4.6 Infections

1.1.3.4.7 Uncommon Forms of Immune-Mediated Diabetes

1.1.3.4.8 Other Genetic Syndromes Sometimes Associated with Diabetes

1.1.4 Prediabetes

1.1.5 Diagnosis of Diabetes

1.1.6 Accuracy Assessment Tools and Standards

1.1.7 Complications of Diabetes

1.1.7.1 Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)

1.1.7.2 Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic Nonketotic Syndrome (HHNS)

1.1.7.3 Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

1.1.7.4 Cardiovascular disease

1.1.7.5 Diabetic Nephropathy

1.1.7.6 Diabetic Neuropathy

1.1.7.7 Other Complications

1.1.8 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

1.1.8.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG)

1.1.8.1.1 SMBG Glucometer Devices

1.1.8.1.2 SMBG Test Strips

1.1.8.1.3 SMBG Lancets

1.1.8.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (CBGM)

1.1.8.2.1 CBGM Sensors

1.1.8.2.2 CBGM Transmitters & Receivers

1.1.8.2.3 CBGM Insulin Pumps

1.1.9 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technologies



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 New Study Discover 16 New Gene Regions Linked to Diabetic Kidney Disease

2.2 Closed Loop Artificial Pancreas Effectively Controls Blood Glucose Levels than Conventional Treatments

2.3 Discovery of Methionine Molecule Probably Predict Type 1 Diabetes in Children

2.4 Flash Glucose Monitoring Improves Glucose Control at High Risk of Dysglycemia

2.5 Global Prevalence of Diabetes Anticipate to Increase Approximately 700 Million by 2045

2.6 Poor Glycemic Control Associated to Fragility Bone Fractures in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

2.7 Dental Examination Provides a Way to Identify Diabetes Risk

2.8 Recent Developments in Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technologies

2.8.1 Reusable Smart Insulin Pens: New Way to Treat Diabetes

2.8.2 Salivary Proteome Test May Predict and Prevent Type 1 Diabetes Complications

2.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Radar Technologies to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels

2.8.4 New Biosensing Contact Lens to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels

2.8.5 Self-Powered, Adhesive Patch Could Help Diabetics Monitor Glucose Level during Exercise



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (United States)

Apex Biotechnology Corp. (Taiwan)

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

Bionime Corporation (Taiwan)

Cequr S.A. (Switzerland)

Cnoga Medical Ltd. (Israel)

Dariohealth Corp. (United States)

Entra Health Systems LLC (United States)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Insulet Corporation (United States)

Lifescan, Inc. (United States)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland) Medtronic Diabetes (United States)

Nipro Corporation (Japan) Nipro Diagnostics (Uk) Limited Nipro Australia Pty Ltd.

Nova Biomedical (United States)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (United States)

Sinocare Inc. (China)

Taidoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Trividia Health, Inc. (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Launch of Omnipod DASH System in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands by Insulet

Klue Acquired by Medtronic

US FDA Granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Beta Bionics' iLet Bionic Pancreas System

Launch of BEAT Diabetes Offering Broadened Nemaura's SugarBEAT CGM Capabilities

Launch of DarioHealth's Digital Diabetes Program on Walmart.com

New Eversense CGM System with Non-Adjunctive Claim Introduced by Senseonics in United States

Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology Approved by Health Canada

Unveiling of ACON Laboratories' On Call Extra Mobile Glucose Monitoring Systems in Europe and Latin America

US FDA Clearance for Use of Novo Nordisk's Fiasp Insulin with Insulet's Omnipod Systems for Adults

Ypsomed Broadened Diabetes Therapy Offerings by Forming New Collaborations

Abbott Joined Forces with Tandem Diabetes Care to Develop and Commercialize Integrated Diabetes Solutions

Abbott in Collaboration with Omada Health Develop Integrated Digital Health and Coaching Solution for Type 2 Diabetics

Partnership of LifeScan and Willis Towers Watson Broaden the Adoption of OneTouch Reveal Plus

Insulet Receives FDA Clearance to Market Omnipod DASH System as an Integrated Insulin Pump

Abbott Develops New Tools and Connectivity with Sanofi to Drive Meaningful Change in Diabetes Care

Launch of On Call Express Voice by ACON Laboratories in the US

Medtronic and Novo Nordisk Form Digital Solutions Development Pact to Aid Diabetics

Public Reimbursement for Abbott's FreeStyle Libre System in Ontario and Quebec

Opening Ceremony of Ypsomed's Schwerin Production Unit

Market Launch of Insulet Omnipod DASH System Mobile Apps

First Shipments of Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT CGM to Diabetics and Pre-Diabetics in the UK

Beta Bionics Forms Infusion Set Development Pact with ConvaTec's Unomedical Subsidiary

Application for De Novo 510(k) Clearance from US FDA Submitted by Nemaura Medical for SugarBEAT

FDA Approves Senseonics' Eversense 90-Day CGM System with Non-Adjunctive Claim

Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT CGM Receives CE Mark Approval

LifeScan and Sanvita Medical Form CGM Sensors Distribution Pact

Inauguration of Insulet's New Global Headquarters and Production Plant in US

Nemaura's SugarBEAT Integrated with New Predictive Alert Functionality

LifeScan's New OneTouch Verio Reflect System Receives Health Canada Approval

LifeScan Launches OneTouch Reveal Plus Mobile App in Canada

Upgrading and Expansion of Novo Nordisk's Manufacturing Plants in Denmark

Production and Commercial Operations of Cellnovo Discontinued

Eversense Bridge Patient Access Program Launched by Senseonics in the US

Keto-Mojo Form Personal Health Management Solution Development Pact with Heads Up Health

TPMENA to Distribute Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT CGM in the Gulf Cooperation Council Region

Tandem Diabetes Care is Now an Approved Vendor of Insulin Pumps for ADP in Ontario

Integration of Eversense CGM Data into Glooko Diabetes Data Management Platform

Terumo to Sell Dexcom G4 Platinum CGM System in Japan

BIOCORP Partnered with DreaMed Diabetes Concerning a Global Solution for Diabetes Compliance

Abbott Inked a Non-Exclusive Partnership with Novo Nordisk to Make Diabetes Management Easier

US FDA Classified t:slim X2 Insulin Pump as the First in New ACE Pump Category

Senseonics and Geo-Med Join Forces for Providing Access to Eversense CGM to Diabetic Veterans

US Patent Granted for Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT Glucose Sensing Algorithm

FDA Indication for MRI Received by Eversense CGM Sensor

BD Nano 2nd Generation Pen Needles Receives US FDA 510(k) Clearance

Ascensia and POCTech to Co-Develop Next Generation CGM Systems

Nemaura to Commercially Launch SugarBEAT in Qatar

Development of Samsung Galaxy Smartphone-Controlled Omnipod System

LifeScan Diabetes Institute is the New Name of Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Institute

Eversense CGM Receives FDA Approval to Train and Certify Healthcare Providers on Sensor Placement

OneTouch Verio Reflect Blood Glucose Meter Revealed by LifeScan

LifeScan Unveils Latest Version of OneTouch Reveal Mobile App

Innovus Pharma's GlucoGorx Blood Glucose Monitoring System and Test Strip Eligible for Medicare Reimbursement

Health Canada Medical Device License Granted for Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump

Novo Nordisk's Fiasp Safe for Use in Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System in Europe

CE Mark for Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 System in Europe

Plans to Launch Novo Nordisk's First Connected Insulin Pens

ARKRAY and A&T Corporation Form Business Development Pact in Diabetes Testing

New Patent from US PTO Broadens GlySens Incorporated's Glucose Sensor Patent Portfolio

Ypsomed to Develop mylife YpsoPump Insulin Pump in Collaboration with JDRF

t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology Unveiled by Tandem Diabetes Care in the US

Ziylo Ltd Fully Acquired by Novo Nordisk

CuraTec Nordic's Initial Order for 100 Units of GlucoTrack

Eversense CGM System Now Accessible at Trained and Authorized US Diabetes Clinics

US FDA Approves Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 Day Flash Glucose Monitoring system

Integrity Applications and CuraTec Nordic Form GlucoTrack Distribution Pact

CeQur to Launch Two New Wearable Insulin Pens

FDA Granted 510(k) Clearance to StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter System

Calibra Acquired by CeQur

Beta Bionics Receives FDA Approval to Begin Home-Use Clinical Testing of an Eversense-integrated iLet Bionic Pancreas System

Insulet and Glooko Join Forces to Remotely Sync Omnipod System Data Using Glooko+diasend

Integration of Senseonics' Eversense CGM Systems with Glooko's Diabetes Data Management Platform

MediWise Acquired by MTI

Insulet's Omnipod System Selected as the Preferred Insulin Pump for Diabetics in British Columbia

Direct Commercial Operations of Insulet's Omnipod System Started in Europe

CE Mark Approval for Medtronic's MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System

Commercial Accessibility of Sugar.IQ Smart Diabetes Assistant

FDA Approval for Medtronic's MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System for T1D Children aged 7-13

Senseonics' Eversense CGM System Receives Premarket Approval from FDA

Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology Receives FDA Approval

US FDA Granted a De Novo Request for DreaMed Advisor Pro

Dexcom G5, the First and Only Mobile-Enabled CGM System for Medicare Diabetes Patients

Integration of Senseonics' Eversense CGM System into Beta Bionics' iLet Bionic Pancreas System

FDA 510 (k) Clearance for Insulet's Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System

Nemaura Medical and Dallas Burston Ethitronix Collaborated for European Commercialization of SugarBEAT

Beta Bionics Obtains FDA Approval to Start a Home-Use Clinical Trial of iLet Bionic Pancreas

Ascensia Diabetes Care Launches Upgraded CONTOURDIABETES Application to Support Self-Management

Terumo to be the Exclusive Distributor of Dexcom's Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in Japan

Insulet to Partner with Two Highly-Experienced Diabetes Distributors to Expand into Europe

Tandem's t: slim X2 Insulin Pump Gains CE Mark

Tandem Diabetes Care Inks Insulin Pump Distribution Deals in Australia and New Zealand

Tandem Diabetes Care to Enter Distribution Deal with Movi SpA

Bionime to Open Subsidiary in Malaysia

Ypsomed to Establish its First Subsidiary in North America

Market Approval for New DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System from FDA

FDA Approves Medtronic's Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

For SugarBEAT Commercial Launch, Nemaura Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

Medtronic Wins FDA Approval for New Guardian Sensor 3 Arm Indication

Medtronic Launches MiniMed Mio Advance Infusion Set

Senseonics Holdings to Unveil Updated Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System in EMEA Markets

Tandem Diabetes Care, Rubin Medical Signs Distribution Deal for Insulin Pump Products

DreaMed Diabetes' Insulin Therapy Management Platform Wins CE Mark

Abbott Launches Freestyle LibreLink Glucose Monitoring Mobile Application in Europe

Ypsomed Introduces Mylife App for Digital Diabetes Therapy Solutions

ARKRAY Strengthens Production Capacity in China

Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation to Enter into Non-Exclusive Commercial Deal

Intuity Medical Receives $70M Debt and Equity Fund to Launch POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre CGM System Available to Medicare Patients

Tandem Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in San Diego

Integrity Applications, MediReva to Enter into Distribution Agreement for GlucoTrack in the Netherlands

Zealand Pharma and Beta Bionics Reinforces Their Partnership to Advance the Development of a Dual- Hormone Bionic Pancreas

Tandem Diabetes Care Issued U.S. Patent: Insulin Pump Based Expert System

Ascensia Diabetes Care to Partner with Health2sync to Bring Digital Diabetes Solution

Ypsomed to Supply Bigfoot Biomedical with Orbit Infusion Sets

Ypsomed to Establish New Subsidiaries in Europe

FDA Approved Abbott's Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

ARKRAY Expands the Line-Up for the BG Sensor

BD Launches Ultra-Fine Micro 6mm Pen Needles for Injection Pens

NHS Reimbursement Approval for Abbott's Freestyle Libre System

Ascensia Diabetes Care Inks Technology Collaboration Quattro Folia

Eversense XL Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Receives CE Mark Approval

New Stat Profile Prime plus VET Critical Care Analyzer from Nova Biomedical

Abbott's Freestyle Libre System Gains Reimbursement in Japan

Nemaura and Device Technologies to Sign Heads of Agreement for SugarBEAT

Senseonics to Collaborate With TypeZero Technologies and Roche Diabetes Care

Bionime Corporation Unveils GM700SB Bluetooth Glucometer in Taiwan

Abbott and Bigfoot Biomedical to Partner to Develop Diabetes Technologies

Health Canada License Approval for Abbott's Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

Ascensia Diabetes Care Enters Global Technology Partnership with Voluntis

Ascensia Diabetes Care Inks Strategic Alliance Deal with Insulet Corporation

Medtronic's MiniMed 670 G Hybrid Closed Loop System in the US Launched by Ascensia

Dexcom G5 Mobile App for Android Devices Wins US FDA Approval

Senseonics Holdings and TypeZero Technologies Inks R&D License Deal

French Health Ministry Grants National Reimbursement for Abbott's Freestyle Libre System

Biocon Launches Ypsomed's INSUPen Pro Introduced in Malaysia

CE Mark Approval for Nova Biomedical's Allegro Analyzer

Ascensia and Glooko Collaborate to Integrate Diabetes Management Solutions

Terumo to Open a New Branch in Yangon

DexCom Introduces Cloud-Based Diabetes Platform in EMEA

DexCom Launches G5 Mobile CGM System in Europe and South Africa

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview by Product Category

5.1.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product Type

5.1.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.2.1.1 SMBG Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.1.2 SMBG Test Strips

5.1.2.1.3 SMBG Lancets

5.1.3 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.4 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type

5.1.4.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.4.1.1 CBGM Sensors

5.1.4.1.2 CBGM Transmitters & Receivers

5.1.4.1.3 CBGM Insulin Pumps

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview by End-Use Sector

5.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.2.1.2 Home Settings

5.2.1.3 Diagnostic Centers



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



7. EUROPE



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



9. SOUTH AMERICA



10. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World



