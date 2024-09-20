Smart for Life Provides Update Following Nasdaq Delisting Due to Audit Delays; Reports Plans to Reapply to Nasdaq Upon Full Compliance

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (OTC: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today provided an update following its delisting from Nasdaq, which was primarily due to delays in the completion of its audit. The Company’s common stock continues to be quoted on the OTC Markets, and the ticker symbol “SMFL” remains unchanged. Management believes this move to the OTC Markets is temporary and the Company plans to reapply for listing as soon as it is fully compliant with the listing requirements.

“We are working diligently to complete our audit and believe that several key factors contributing to the delay were outside the control of management and the Company,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “Despite these challenges, we are committed to addressing the outstanding issues and returning to Nasdaq as soon as possible. The Company continues to execute its previously announced strategic plan including the prospective acquisitions in our pipeline, as well as the completion of our successful restructuring program which resulted in a significant improvement in the Company’s balance sheet and net stockholders’ equity. We remain confident in our long-term strategy for growth in the health and wellness market.”

The management team is working closely with auditors and advisors to complete the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K, which is expected in the coming days. The Company will provide further updates to shareholders on its progress.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (OTC: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.