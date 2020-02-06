Learn More About Programmatic Solutions at MWC 2020 with DecenterAds

DecenterAds logo Meet DecenterAds at MWC

DecenterAds team welcomes you to schedule a meeting at MWC 2020 to discuss possible partnerships.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DecenterAds is glad to announce our visit to Barcelona on February 24-27. We are attending the biggest exhibition for mobile industry in Europe MWC 2020. It is a great place to find new connections and partners. Our company will be represented by our Chief Office Executive, Senior Account Executive, Business Development Manager and Account Manager. You can talk with them personally during the days of event. Please schedule meeting via events@decenterads.com.

If you will not attend Mobile world congress in Barcelona but still are interested in programmatic solutions for your business, feel free to contact us via support@decenterads.com. Our managers will set with you an e-meeting.

DecenterAds is a programmatic advertising platform that connects publishers and advertisers from all over the world. Full stack ad tech solution helps our clients run perfect ad campaigns and boost revenue of mobile apps and websites.



