Kinky Secrets Beauty Announces New Hair Care Product Line

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinky Secrets Beauty is announcing the launch of a new hair care product line to help women embrace their natural hair in a fun and sexy way. The store launch will be on Thursday, February 6th, 2020.The hair care line takes a naughty, fun spin on their products. Kinky Secrets Beauty hair care line includes products like Moisture Me Bundle Pack, Butta Baby Hair & Body Butter, Stimulating Elixir Growth Oil, and more.Each of these products boasts the highest quality of natural, organic and plant-derived ingredients, including exotic essential oils such as Jasmine, Rose, Chamomile, Rosemary, and Coconut in every bottle. These products were developed and tested by Kinky Secrets Beauty and have not been tested on animals.Kinky Secrets Beauty is scheduled to launch their store on Thursday, February 6th, 2020. Shop their many hair care products on their website www.kinkysecretsbeauty.com For more information about Kinky Secrets Beauty’s hair care line, please email and info@dimedivabranding.com or visit www.kinkysecretsbeauty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.