Nanotech Industrial Solutions (NIS) is introducing a new cutting-edge formulation

Known industry-wide for its unique nanotechnology of superior lubricant additives, NIS is opening a new chapter of its exclusive Turnkey program.

Unique geometry and size make IF-WS₂ - a new generation solid lubricant that outperforms legacy MoS₂ and WS₂” — Dr. George Diloyan

AVENEL, USA , February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the brand that sets the bar in high-performance additives, Nanotech Industrial Solutions keeps revolutionizing the lubricant industry with advanced tribological packages based on Tungsten Disulfide, or WS₂, which is often referred to as the most lubricious substance on earth. IF-WS₂ Additive for Calcium Sulfonate grease was developed in close collaboration with NIS’ partners, especially for Private Label opportunities. NIS’s proprietary nanotechnology gives Calcium Sulfonate grease that cutting-edge outstanding performance one might expect from the best commercially available lubricants.

NIS’ Turnkey program is now open for industrial lubricant distributors and dealers who are looking to increase their sales by creating their own brand. NIS, with its vast knowledge, experience, and latest nanotechnology that sets this company apart, is here to assist you in every step of the way.

UNIQUE IF-WS₂ NANOTECHNOLOGY, DOZENS OF APPLICATIONS

At the core of NIS’s innovative additives’ compound are inorganic Fullerene-like nanoparticles of tungsten disulfide. WS₂ superior lubricity and anti-friction properties are multiplied thanks to NIS' particles' unique submicron (nano) size and quasi-spherical morphology. It is a game-changing technology, discovered by an Israeli scientist and protected by dozens of international patents. In extreme conditions, where heat, water, and load or shock forces are present, i.e., mining and off-road construction equipment, steel and paper mills, marine industry, IF-WS₂ enhanced Calcium Sulfonate greases know no equal.

"Conventional MoS₂ and/or WS₂ have platelet like structure that works primarily under shear forces and have low protection under normal and shocking loads," says Dr. George Diloyan, NIS' CEO. "IF-WS₂, particles being spherical and submicron, operate under shear, normal loads, shock. Unique geometry and size make IF-WS₂ - a new generation solid lubricant that outperforms legacy MoS₂ and WS₂."

Spherical submicron particles of IF-WS₂ have no edges, where the chemical reactions that make other lubricants stick can take place. Moreover, IF-WS₂ particles act as tiny ball-bearings. Under extreme pressure, the multilayered particles exfoliate, like an onion, forming a protective film on the contacting surfaces.

IF-WS₂: TESTED, PROVEN, TRUSTED

Extensive field trials have been carried out to prove that the tribological efficiency of NIS IF-WS₂ actually increases with contact pressure and to ascertain the stability of the lubricant in various environments.

In a Field Trial, performed by one of the European Bearings manufacturers seeking to improve closed bearings durability, IF-WS₂ Formulated increased service life of bearings by nearly 100%. IF-WS₂ Formulated also improved bearings lubricity, reduced friction, and lowered operating temperatures.

NIS is the only company in the world, licensed for commercial manufacturing of Inorganic Fullerene-like Tungsten Disulfide and additives based on IF-WS₂ nanotechnology. We assist independent dealers and distributors in creating highly innovative Private Label grease manufacturing from A to Z. To learn more about how we can help you stand out and beat your competition, contact NIS info@nisusacorp.com



