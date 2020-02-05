THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020
H.Res. 826 – Expressing disapproval of the Trump administration’s harmful actions towards Medicaid (Rep. Veasey – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
H.R. 2474 – Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order 16 amendments. A full list of amendments can be found here.
